10 football clubs with the highest revenue

The Deloitte Football Money League ranks football clubs based on revenue generated through their football-related activities and operations. They have now released the list of the richest clubs in Europe for the 2020-21 season and there are quite a few surprises.

Deloitte has put out a disclaimer, alerting readers to the fact that COVID-19 has definitely had quite an influence on clubs' finances.

"While we would typically associate COVID-19 with a negative financial impact, not all revenue streams shrunk in comparison to the previous season, with record aggregate broadcast revenue (€4.6 billion) recorded.

"The outlook is not as positive as it may appear though, with the hike in broadcast revenue in the 2020/21 season a result of the double-edged impact of broadcast deferrals rather than an increase in the values of rights deals."

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top 10 clubs with the highest revenue generated.

#10 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur have dropped from eighth to tenth in this year's list. There has been a -9% change in their total annual revenue. Total revenue generated by Spurs is €406.2 million and their net transfer balance is -103.1 million.

#9 Juventus

AC Milan v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus have climbed from 10th to ninth in the rankings this time around. They have generated an annual total revenue €433.5 million, which represents a 9% increase from last year. Their wage-to-revenue ratio stands at 74% and their net transfer balance is -€93.3 milion.

#8 Chelsea

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Chelsea finished the 2020-21 season on a wonderful note by becoming the European champions. It was a remarkable achievement for Thomas Tuchel, who turned the Blues' season around after being appointed in late January 2021.

Chelsea's total annual revenue is €493.1 million, which represents a 5% increase from the previous year. Ther wage-to-revenue ratio is 77%. Chelsea spent heavily in the transfer window, and their net transfer balance stands at an underwhelming -€214 million.

#7 Liverpool

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool have dropped two places to sit seventh in the Money League this time around. They have suffered a 1% drop in their revenue. Their total annual revenue was €558.6 million last year but it has fallen to €550.4 million this time around. Their wage-to-revenue ratio stands at 64%.

#6 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain have managed to climb from seventh to sixth this year. Their total annual revenue of €556.2 represents a 3% rise from last year. PSG's wage-to-revenue ratio is unavailable but it is likely to be obnoxiously high as they house players like Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti, etc.

#5 Manchester United

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Manchester United are one of the most popular clubs in the whole world. Their total annual revenue has suffered a 4% drop, falling from €580.4 last year to €558 million this year. Their wage-to-revenue ratio stands at a respectable 65%.

Having spent lavishly in the summer transfer window, their net transfer balance is at -€106.2 million.

GOAL @goal Manchester United end the season trophyless for the fifth campaign in a row Manchester United end the season trophyless for the fifth campaign in a row 😳 https://t.co/wQkt87MbaA

#4 Barcelona

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Barcelona's financial problems have been well documented over the past couple of years. The Catalans topped the list last time around but have fallen three places and are fourth this time around. Their total annual revenue stood at €715.1 million last year. It has dropped to 582.1 million this time and it represents an 18% drop.

Barcelona's wage-to-revenue ratio is also pretty high at 84%. Their net transfer balance is -€24 million.

#3 Bayern Munich

FC Bayern München v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich have been one of the most successful and dominant sides in Europe over the past few years. They have maintained their place at third in this year's list. They have suffered a 4% drop in their total annual revenue. It has fallen from €634.1 million to €611.4 million.

Bayern Munich are presently on course to win yet another Bundesliga title and have made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League as well.

#2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid have also managed to maintain their place in second on this year's list. However, their total annual revenue has taken a 7% hit and has fallen from €714.9 million last year to €640.7 million this time.

Their wage-to-revenue ratio is at 63%. Los Blancos have been cautious about throwing money around in recent transfer windows and have a pretty impressive net transfer balance of +€86.8 million.

#1 Manchester City

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League

Manchester City have made it to the top of the list for the first time in history. Their total annual revenue stood at €549.2 million last year. It has risen by a whopping 17% and stands at €644.9 million this time.

Their wage-to-revenue ratio stands at 62%. But their net transfer balance is -€112.4 million. Manchester City have won the Premier League title in three out of the last four seasons and are one of the strongest sides in Europe right now.

GOAL @goal Manchester City have been named top of the Deloitte Money League for the first time in their history Manchester City have been named top of the Deloitte Money League for the first time in their history 💰 https://t.co/DWffmsGBxy

Edited by Shambhu Ajith