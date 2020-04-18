10 football players who could become great managers in the future

Just like Zidane and Guardiola, these 10 football players could become great managers in the future.

Not all great players make great managers, but the few exceptions to this rule generally take the world by storm.

FC Barcelona v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Semi-Final



The past few decades have established with firm certainty that paradoxical anomalies are staples of the football world. Several players and managers who were never expected to make a mark in European football have become undisputed legends of the game today.

Pep Guardiola, for instance, was not regarded as a potential genius when he took over the reins of a below-par Barcelona in 2008. Jose Mourinho's path to success was vastly different from the Catalan's but also fraught with difficulties and obstacles.

The past year has seen a new generation of former players taking up coaching roles with high-profile clubs across the world.

The likes of Steven Gerrard and Thierry Henry have been appointed as head coaches in Scotland and France. Frank Lampard's bid to reinvigorate his Blues side has been surprisingly successful so far, given that Chelsea have had to contend with the loss of Eden Hazard and a transfer ban.

While the Artetas and Lampards of the world establish their managerial careers, a new generation of head coaches is mere months away from taking decisions that could potentially shape the way football is played for decades to come.

Successful managerial careers depend on a combination of leadership skills and tactical ability with a touch of good fortune. The players on this list will back their respective skill-sets to fill the considerably large boots of their predecessors.

10 football players who could become great managers in the future:

#10 Jordan Henderson

Norwich City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Stepping up to the level of a certain Steven Gerrard is a nearly impossible task. The Reds legend is irreplaceable at Anfield, and Jordan Henderson knows that all too well. It should, therefore, come as no surprise that Liverpool's present captain has decided to carve out a legacy of his own.

The English midfielder was appointed the captain of the Liverpool side in 2015 following Steven Gerrard's departure from the club. Henderson had enjoyed a decent 2014-15 campaign and looked set to carry the Merseyside club into a new era with Jurgen Klopp.

However, a difficult and tumultuous year was in store for the newly appointed captain. as the midfielder missed a massive portion of his first season due to injury.

Fast forward to 2020 and Jordan Henderson is flying as high as any captain in Liverpool's illustrious history. The former Sunderland midfielder led the Reds to a Champions League triumph in 2019 - Liverpool's first since the famous 2005 victory.

Henderson has endured tough times and has been dismissed as an average midfielder in the past. However, what Jordan Henderson lacks in skill and finesse, he makes up for with excellent leadership skills and an unrivalled passion for the club's crest.

The English midfielder has proven himself to be a brilliant man-manager and an inspirational figure within the team. Jordan Henderson may well decide to take a leaf out of his predecessor's book and venture into the realm of coaching and management.

For a player who has had to overcome criticism and ridicule on a daily basis for most of the past decade and emerge as a successful captain of one of the best teams in the world, Jordan Henderson would welcome the rigours and challenges of coaching a football club with aplomb.

