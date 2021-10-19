10 greatest quotes on Lionel Messi

When it comes to deciding who the best player in the world is, Lionel Messi's name pops up for certain. The last two decades have seen the Argentine maestro rise through the ranks at La Masia, join the first team at Camp Nou and win nearly every trophy available.

In fact, aside from the World Cup where he once featured in the final with Argentina, Messi has won every competition he's played in (till this season). Such is the star's sublime brilliance.

It doesn't come as much of a surprise that Lionel Messi has spent 20 years picking up friends and foes on all sides; any world-class player should have some of both, after all. But if there's one thing his fans and rivals can agree on, it's that Messi seemingly transcends football. His physically unimposing frame almost makes it easy to ignore his presence on the field, but what the diminutive magician lacks in size, he makes up for in nearly every other area.

His ability from set-pieces gave nearly every La Liga coach nightmares as they sought dramatic measures just to make it harder for him to score. His passing range and vision are potent against any defense in world football. His skilled dribbling, positional awareness and highly clinical eye for goal all ensure he can play any position in the second and final third.

It's no surprise that everyone - top critics, world stars, coaches, and even his own rivals - have openly praised Lionel Messi. Whether you've played with or against him, it's hard to deny just how exceptional Paris Saint-Germain's number 10 is.

Without further ado, let's take a look at 10 of the greatest quotes about Lionel Messi, the man who is arguably the greatest player in the world.

#10 Thiago Alcantara | Liverpool

The two stars once played together at Barcelona, but Thiago's respective moves to Bayern and Liverpool have made them rivals at continental level.

However, Thiago has not held back while praising Lionel Messi, comparing him to Pele and Maradona:

“We give him the ball and stand back and watch. People often say to me they saw Pele and Maradona play. In the future, I will be able to say I saw Messi play.”

#9 Johan Cruyff | Barcelona legend

When Johan Cruyff won his third Ballon d'Or in 1974, Lionel Messi wasn't even born. However the legendary Barcelona star predicted Messi's Ballon d'Or dominance. When a football legend thinks that the Argentine maestro is incomparable, chances are it's true.

“For the world of soccer, Messi is a treasure because he is a role model for children around the world… Messi will be the player to win the most Ballon d’Ors in history. He will win five, six, seven. He is incomparable. He’s in a different league.”

