10 highest paid footballers in the world

Real Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga

Football is widely regarded as the most popular sport in the world and it is a well-known fact that the amount of money involved in the sport is staggering, to say the least. The likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are unsurprisingly amongst the highest-paid players in the world but aside from the usual suspects, the following list is the most startling example yet of the financial backing of Asian clubs as in recent years, a handful of top European superstars have moved to China and Japan after being offered lucrative contracts.

Three players from the cash-rich Premier League feature on the list and unsurprisingly, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also represented as it's often been the case in recent years. On that note, 10 of the highest-paid footballers in the world currently.

10. Oscar

AFC Champions League: Group Stage - Shanghai SIPG v Sydney FC

Club: Shanghai SIPG

Contract length: 4-year-deal worth $26 million per season (2017-2021)

Endorsements: $3 million

Salary & Bonus: $26 million

Total: $29 million

Notable sponsors: Adidas

Oscar sealed a lucrative move to China to ply his trade with Shanghai SIPG in 2017 after the Chinese club offered to more than triple his weekly wages. The Brazilian international lit up the Premier League in his time with Chelsea but has since then sealed a move away from Europe to become one of the highest-paid players in world football outside Europe.

The 28-year-old is one of the marquee players in the league and remains to be sponsored by Adidas despite his move to China.

9. Mesut Ozil

Arsenal v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Club: Arsenal

Contract length: Three-year-deal worth $24 million per season (2018-2022)

Endorsements: $6 million

Salary & Bonus: $24 million

Total: $30 million

Notable sponsors: Mercedes Benz, Adidas, Beats by Dre

Mesut Ozil became one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League, by virtue of his contract extension in the summer of 2018, which was one of Arsene Wenger's last defining actions as Arsenal boss. The German international has since then fallen out of favour under Unai Emery and speculation continues to persist over his future, as he's been linked with a move away from North London.

Ozil is widely regarded as one of the greatest playmakers of this generation and is one of Adidas' leading athletes, with the likes of Mercedes Benz and Beats also sponsoring him.

8. Kylian Mbappe

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Contract length: Three-year-deal worth $20 million per season (2018-2021)

Endorsements: $10 million

Salary & Bonus: $20 million

Total: $30 million

Notable sponsors: Nike, Hublot

At the age of 20, Kylian Mbappe has established himself as one of the best players in world football and has already accomplished a fair bit in his young career. Since moving to Paris Saint-Germain in a record-breaking deal in 2017, the Frenchman has been one of the standout players for club and country and is amongst the highest-paid footballers in the world.

The World Cup winner is one of Nike's leading athletes and is also sponsored by watch manufacturers Hublot. Mbappe's is tied up with the Parisian club till the summer of 2021 and is expected to move to Real Madrid at some point in his career, to satisfy a lifelong dream of his to ply his trade with the Spanish giants.

7. Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Club: Inter Milan, on loan from Manchester United

Contract length: 4 and a half year-deal worth $21 million per season (2018-2022)

Endorsements: $9 million

Salary & Bonus: $21 million

Total: $30 million

Notable sponsors: Nike, Pepsi, Huawei

Alexis Sanchez failed to hit the ground running after sealing a controversial switch to Manchester United from Arsenal, but the Chilean international was the highest-paid player in the Premier League at the time. Since then, the former Barcelona man has been flogged off on loan to Inter Milan in an attempt to get his career back on track but the Red Devils are reportedly paying a sizable chunk of his wages, as part of the loan deal with the Italian club.

Sanchez is sponsored by the likes of Pepsi, Huawei and Nike amongst others and also played a starring role in the film 'Mi Amigo Alexis', a movie about a young Chilean kid who aspires to follow in his hero's footsteps.

