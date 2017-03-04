10 most controversial transfers of all time

A detailed look at the transfers that proved to be the most controversial in the history of football.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 04 Mar 2017, 09:34 IST

Luis Figo did the unthinkable when he joined Real Madrid from FC Barcelona

Bill Shankly once famously said, “At a football club, there's a holy trinity - players, managers and the supporters.” Of these three pillars of the game, supporters play the most crucial role. They are the ones who bring passion to the game and give their all, emotionally and mentally.

Local players who are born and bred and go on to make it at the highest level make their entire city proud. It is heartening for the fans to see a local lad play for their beloved club. Players like Francesco Totti, Steven Gerrard and Ryan Giggs are the epitome of loyalty in football.

Talented foreign individuals like Thierry Henry and Didier Drogba also go on to make a special place in a club's folklore.

But as history has suggested, for every Matt Le Tissier there has been a Robin Van Persie. Many players have changed clubs with a transfer to a direct rival which incurred the wrath of the fans who once adored these individuals playing for their own club. Right from throwing a pig’s head onto the field to calling a player ‘Judas’, football has seen a lot of controversies when a player switched loyalties to a direct rival.

Such transfers have caused outrage and shock in equal measures since ages with the player permanently getting in the bad books of his previous club's supporters. We bring you the 10 most controversial transfers of all time:

#10 John Obi Mikel - Lyn to Chelsea (2005)

The Nigerian started a transfer battle between Chelsea and Manchester United

Mikel's arrival in the Premier League was marred by a huge controversy among two English heavyweights. It came to light that Manchester United had pressurised the then 18-year-old Mikel to sign a 4-year contract in the absence of his agent which would have seen him join the club in 2006. It was later discovered that Mikel had signed multiple deals with various sports agents in England.

After United’s advances, Chelsea then complained to the governing body that talks were held between Jose Mourinho and the player, which were denied by Norwegian side Lyn. Then in a bizarre turn of events, Mikel held a press conference wearing a Manchester United shirt and stated that he had signed a contract with the Red Devils. This resulted in threats from unknown sources for the player. His parent club, Lyn and Manchester United claimed that Mikel was kidnapped by either by Chelsea or by the media.

After nine days of his disappearance, Mikel and his agent miraculously appeared in London and revealed that he was forced to sign a contract with United and that his heart was set on joining Chelsea.

Manchester United then complained to FIFA but that fell on deaf years. In another dramatic turn of events, the three clubs reached an agreement when Chelsea agreed to pay £12 million to Manchester United and £4 million to Lyn for the signature of John Obi Mikel.