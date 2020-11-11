10 players who have missed most penalties in the 21st century

Taking penalties is not an easy task. Mental toughness as well as awareness is required, from the goalkeeper as well as the penalty-taker.

Every club usually has a designated penalty-taker and an order players are supposed to follow when it comes to who will take the penalty. It is generally the striker who takes penalties, or attack-minded players like Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.

It is not easy by any means and misses tend to happen. Even players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are not perfect when it comes to this art.

On that note, we look at 10 players to have missed the most penalties in the 21st century.

#10 Sergio Aguero - 12 penalties missed | 61 penalties taken

Sergio Aguero in action for Manchester City

One of the greatest strikers to have played in the Premier League, Sergio Aguero is a Manchester City legend, with his consistent performances endearing him to the fans.

Aguero, whose European adventure began with Atletico Madrid in Spain, enjoyed five successful seasons in La Liga before a £35 million move to Manchester City in 2011. In his debut season, the striker scored the goal that ensured City won the Premier League, immediately establishing himself as a fan favourite.

Since then, the 32-year old has made 372 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 255 goals. The Argentina international has missed 12 penalties, having taken 61 during that time.

#9 Frank Lampard - 13 penalties missed | 80 penalties taken

Frank Lampard during his Chelsea playing days

Regarded as one of the best players to have played for Chelsea, Frank Lampard's talent and success at club level need no introduction.

The midfielder, who is a product of the West Ham United youth academy, joined Chelsea in 2001 for £11 million. Renowned for his goalscoring prowess and match intelligence, Lampard spent 13 seasons with the Blues, making 648 appearances in all competitions and scoring 211 goals.

Frank Lampard's goal scoring ability for a midfielder was not normal.



- 177 Premier League goals (5th all-time top goalscorer)

- 211 Chelsea goals (clubs top goalscorer)

- 27 goals in his highest scoring season.

- 274 career goals.

- 29 International goals.



The current Chelsea manager would go on to represent Manchester City and New York City before retiring in 2016 to begin his managerial career.

#8 Ronaldinho - 13 penalties missed | 68 penalties taken

Ronaldinho enjoyed a good spell with Barcelona

One of the greatest players to have played the game, Ronaldinho enjoyed a glittering career at the very top.

While his off-field behaviour may be dominating the headlines these days, the Brazil international was highly creative and technical midfielder during his playing days. Having made his name in France with Paris Saint-Germain, Ronaldinho moved to Barcelona in 2003 where he established himself as one of the very best.

The talisman of Barcelona before Lionel Messi, the former Gremio man spent five seasons at the club before leaving 2008. The 40-year old would go on to play for the likes AC Milan, Flamengo and Queretaro before retiring in 2015.

