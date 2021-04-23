10 richest football clubs in the world (2021)

The advent of the European Super League, albeit short-lived, is a reminder that football clubs are business enterprises - the main aim being the maximisation of profit.

As more and more football clubs get listed on stock exchanges worldwide, a club’s off-the-pitch activities become as vital as their performances on it. The news of the recent resignation of Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was held back for a few hours due to its possible implications on the New York Stock Exchange.

The announcement of the Super League saw Manchester United’s stock rise by over 7%, but the immense backlash they received saw their stock plummet by around 6%. Moreover, Juventus’ stock collapsed by 12% after the rightful demise of the European Super League.

Juventus shares up 7% this morning but only a chunk of the losses of the last 12 months. For all the idea the big money will eventually push it through, plenty of market skepticism. There's big money on both sides! pic.twitter.com/3MmqiE2t5s — Adam Clark (@AdamDowJones) April 19, 2021

The 2021 Football Money League rankings list the revenue earned by each club in the 2019-20 FY. On that note, let's have a look at the ten richest football clubs in the world at the moment.

#10 Juventus | €397.9 million

Juventus

Italian champions Juventus are one of the richest clubs in the world. Enduring revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic like most other football clubs, the Bianconeri's largest source of income last FY was commercial (€188.9), while they earned about €166.7 million in broadcasting.

In 2018-19, the Bianconeri had raked in €208.5 million from broadcasting, an amount that was twice of what they earned just a decade back.

Allianz increased their sponsorship deal with Juventus to €103.1 million, while Adidas raised their annual deal with the Bianconeri by €23.25 million annually to €51m. Jeep, too, increased their sponsorship agreement with the Italian giants from €17 million per year to €42 million.

Although three Italian clubs went out at the last 16 stage, #Juventus €82m still earned much more than Lazio €53m and Atalanta €50m, driven by better UEFA coefficient and higher TV pool. #Inter received €49m even though they were eliminated in the group. pic.twitter.com/KvzA19P6o6 — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) April 20, 2021

#9 Tottenham Hotspur | €445.7 million

Tottenham Hotspur

One of five English clubs in the top ten, Tottenham Hotspur raked in revenue of €445.7 million last FY. The total revenue for Spurs in 2018-19 was around €440 million.

Despite their struggles in domestic and European competitions this season, Spurs have done decently on the financial front despite the COVID-19 pandemic wrecking the finances of most football clubs.

The London club earned €155 million from broadcasting deals last FY and €183 million in commercial income.

#8 Chelsea | €469.7 million

Chelsea

Russian Oligarch Roman Abramovich-owned Chelsea comes in at #8 in the Deloitte 2021 Football Money League rankings.

The West Londoners have been consistent performers in the Premier League, which has made them a constant presence in Europe as well. More game time in the Champions League has also led to an increase in commercial and broadcasting revenue.

The Blues earned €208.9 million from broadcasting last FY- over double the amount they earned in 2010-11. The commercial revenue stream was Chelsea’s second-highest source of revenue last FY - contributing approximately €200 million.

