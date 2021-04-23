10 richest football clubs in the world (2021)

The advent of the European Super League, albeit short-lived, is a reminder that football clubs are business enterprises - the main aim being the maximisation of profit.
As more and more football clubs get listed on stock exchanges worldwide, a club’s off-the-pitch activities become as vital as their performances on it. The news of the recent resignation of Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was held back for a few hours due to its possible implications on the New York Stock Exchange.
The announcement of the Super League saw Manchester United’s stock rise by over 7%, but the immense backlash they received saw their stock plummet by around 6%. Moreover, Juventus’ stock collapsed by 12% after the rightful demise of the European Super League.
The 2021 Football Money League rankings list the revenue earned by each club in the 2019-20 FY. On that note, let's have a look at the ten richest football clubs in the world at the moment.
#10 Juventus | €397.9 million
Italian champions Juventus are one of the richest clubs in the world. Enduring revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic like most other football clubs, the Bianconeri's largest source of income last FY was commercial (€188.9), while they earned about €166.7 million in broadcasting.
In 2018-19, the Bianconeri had raked in €208.5 million from broadcasting, an amount that was twice of what they earned just a decade back.
Allianz increased their sponsorship deal with Juventus to €103.1 million, while Adidas raised their annual deal with the Bianconeri by €23.25 million annually to €51m. Jeep, too, increased their sponsorship agreement with the Italian giants from €17 million per year to €42 million.
#9 Tottenham Hotspur | €445.7 million
One of five English clubs in the top ten, Tottenham Hotspur raked in revenue of €445.7 million last FY. The total revenue for Spurs in 2018-19 was around €440 million.
Despite their struggles in domestic and European competitions this season, Spurs have done decently on the financial front despite the COVID-19 pandemic wrecking the finances of most football clubs.
The London club earned €155 million from broadcasting deals last FY and €183 million in commercial income.
#8 Chelsea | €469.7 million
Russian Oligarch Roman Abramovich-owned Chelsea comes in at #8 in the Deloitte 2021 Football Money League rankings.
The West Londoners have been consistent performers in the Premier League, which has made them a constant presence in Europe as well. More game time in the Champions League has also led to an increase in commercial and broadcasting revenue.
The Blues earned €208.9 million from broadcasting last FY- over double the amount they earned in 2010-11. The commercial revenue stream was Chelsea’s second-highest source of revenue last FY - contributing approximately €200 million.