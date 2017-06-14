10 times Football Manager predicted the future

Here we look at ten predictions Football Manager made that changed the course of the beautiful game forever.

by Somesh Kolluru Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2017, 14:13 IST

Football Manager 2017 was released on November 4, 2016

Football Manager is a series of football management simulation games developed by Sports Interactive and published by Sega. The game takes you on a journey where you start from scratch and assemble world’s brightest talents and build an invincible team.

It gives you the steering wheel of your club and generates real-life managerial situations for you to face. Player management, injury issues and budget allocation are some of the obstacles which you need to confront on your road to creating a legacy for yourselves.

FM is the most famous football simulation game. The reason behind this is that it is very realistic and rates the players accurately.

But sometimes it feels like a time machine because, in its 13-year long history, the game has predicted some of the world’s best talents even before they burst onto the scene.

Here, we look at ten such predictions Football Manager made that changed the course of the beautiful game forever.

#10 The Wimbledon Prediction

AFC Wimbledon’s historic win against MK Dons was predicted by the game

Sports Interactive, the creator of the Football Manager series, played a very important part in AFC Wimbledon’s history, ever since its inception in 2002. The interactive game was the sponsor of club’s home kit while SI displayed on the away kit of the club.

At the start of the 2016/17 season, Football Manager ran a simulation which predicted that Wimbledon would finish in the 13th place in their debut season in League 1. The game also predicted that they would win 3-1 against rivals MK Dons in their clash at the Kingsmeadow.

As of March 2017, the real Dons were at the 13th place and had defeated Milton Keynes 2-0, proving that the Football Manager developers had psychic powers.