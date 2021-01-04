10 most valuable football players in the world - January 2021

2020 has been a year like no other. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the entire world and football clubs have also been heavily impacted. Clubs all over the world have been cautious in their spending and deals like those of Neymar's transfer or Eden Hazard's transfer might not happen in the near future.

However, teams are always looking to strengthen and if they find the right player, they might be motivated to spend a bit of extra money to sign their man. With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both on the wrong side of 30, there are new players who make the top 10 in the most valuable players list.

Without much ado, let us take a look at:

10 most valuable football players in the world right now

#10 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - €100 million

Erling Haaland has been in fine form Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland is undoubtedly one of the best young talents in world football at the moment. The Borussia Dortmund star was in fine form in 2020 and he will look to continue his goalscoring run in 2021 as well.

Heavily linked with an exit in recent times, it will be interesting to see where the talented 20-year-old will play next season. Blessed with excellent finishing skills, and electric pace, Haaland is definitely destined to achieve great things.

In just 9 Bundesliga appearances so far this season, the Norwegian superstar has already managed to score 10 goals and has 2 assists to his name as well.

#9 Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) - €100 million

Joao Felix will be hoping to inspire Atletico Madrid to the League title this season

Joao Felix took some time to settle in at Atletico Madrid, but this season he has been showing the world why he is so highly rated. The Portuguese star can play in multiple positions across the forward line, but he is perhaps most effective as a supporting striker.

The talented 21-year-old has formed a wonderful strike partnership with Luis Suarez and has been one of Diego Simeone's most trusted players this season.

With 5 goals and 3 assists so far in LaLiga, Felix will be determined to continue his good form and win the league title with Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

#8 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - €110 million

Raheem Sterling will be looking to hit top form once again for Manchester City

One of Pep Guardiola's key men, Raheem Sterling is capable of winning games for his team almost singlehandedly. Not at his best this season, the 26-year-old winger has still had some decisive moments scoring 4 goals and grabbing 3 assists in the Premier League so far.

Now 26, Sterling is heading towards his peak years as a player and it will be exciting to see how the England winger fares in the coming seasons. Excellent on the ball and supremely quick on the field, Sterling adds an extra dimension to the skilful Manchester City attack.

Although his market value has dipped in recent months, it will not come as a surprise to anyone if Sterling finds form and shoots up this list in the future.

