10 most valuable football players in the world right now - February 2022 

It's been a massively entertaining football season. Most players have left their clubs to join up with their national sides during the international break. After the break, we'll move on to the business end of the season and that is where heroes are made and history is written.

Over the course of the 2021-22 season, we've seen some of the biggest stars in the world turn up and deliver some staggering performances. We've also witnessed several top players failing to live up to expectations as well.

The transfer market valuation of a player depends on a variety of factors like his form, age and the number of years he has remaining on his current deal, among other things. Without further ado, let's take a look at 10 of the most valuable footballers in the world right now.

#10 Phil Foden (Manchester City) - €85 million

Manchester City have been one of the most dominant sides in Europe this term. They are currently at the top of the Premier League table and Phil Foden has been a standout performer for them. He has scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side so far this campaign.

The Englishman's value has been on the rise since the start of last season, and it currently stands at a whopping €85 million. He is a Manchester City academy product and if at all they decide to sell him, they will make a fortune through it.

#9 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain) - €90 million

Neymar Jr. has missed the majority of the 2021-22 season so far through an ankle injury. The Brazilian international has had quite an underwhelming season by his own standards as well. Following PSG's Round of 16 exit from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid, Neymar was booed by his own fans.

In 21 appearances across all competitions so far this season, Neymar has scored just five goals and provided five assists. He still holds the record for being the most expensive signing of all time (€222 million) but is currently valued at €90 million.

#8 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - €90 million

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the finest midfielders of his generation. He has been in pretty good form for Manchester City this term and continues to be their creator-in-chief. The Belgian international has scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's men this term.

The 30-year-old is currently valued at €90 million, which is quite impressive given his age.

#7 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - €90 million

Manchester United midfield maverick Bruno Fernandes has not hit the heights of the 2020-21 campaign. But he has still been impressive for the Red Devils. He has scored nine goals and racked up 14 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

The Portuguese international has created the second highest number of chances in the Premier League so far this term. He is United's most valuable player at €90 million.

#6 Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) - €100 million

Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku last summer for a club and Premier League record €113 million. The Belgian international's heroics inspired Inter Milan to their first Serie A title in 11 years last term and you can't really fault the Blues for breaking the bank to sign him.

However, Lukaku has had an underwhelming campaign with Chelsea up until now. He has scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 34 appearances across all competitions and is presently valued at €100 million.

#5 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - €100 million

Harry Kane was heavily linked with an exit last summer but Tottenham Hotspur refused to part with their captain. It didn't look like Kane's heart was at Spurs in the initial stages of the season as he turned in a string of underwhelming performances.

However, the Englishman has since bounced back and has been turning on the style of late. He has now racked up a respectable 22 goals and six assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for the Lilywhites this term. The 28-year-old has a valuation of €100 million.

#4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - €100 million

Mohamed Salah has been one of the most in-form players in the world in the ongoing season. The Liverpool winger has been operating at a different level altogether and has been banging in goals for fun.

Salah has scored 28 goals and provided 10 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions so far this season. He has entered the final 18 months of his contract and there is a sense of uncertainty over his future as Liverpool are not willing to match his wage demands just yet.

But for now, Salah is one of the most valuable players in the world. His transfer market valuation stands at €100 million.

#3 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) - €100 million

Vinicius Junior's stocks have risen exponentially over the course of the 2021-22 season. He is arguably the most improved player of the ongoing campaign. The Brazilian international has been a force to be reckoned with down the left wing for Real Madrid.

In 39 appearances across all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season, Vinicius has scored 17 goals and provided 14 assists.

#2 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - €150 million

Erling Haaland is expected to move on from Borussia Dortmund this summer. Several European giants have registered an interest in the 21-year-old who has already established himself as one of the finest strikers in the game.

The Norwegian international has struggled with multiple injuries and fitness concerns this season. But whenever he has been available, he has been prolific in front of goal. He has scored 23 goals and provided six assists in 23 appearances across all competitions so far this term.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - €160 million

Kylian Mbappe has been so good for Paris Saint-Germain this season that he is widely considered to be an early favorite to win this year's Ballon d'Or. Mbappe has been in sublime form for PSG and has been world-class throughout.

He has scored 26 goals and provided 17 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions and is currently the most valuable footballer in the world.

