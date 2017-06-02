10 of the worst Premier League transfers for the 2016/17 season

A look at some of the worst transfers from the Premier League over the past season.

Nathan Staples 02 Jun 2017

Zero goals and assists throughout a campaign is a terrible return

The Premier League attracts some of the best talent from across the globe. With its financial clout, history and worldwide audience, it’s not the most surprising thing written about football in England.

However, that doesn’t stop some teams signing some real duds. Sometimes they overpay, some fail to make the step up to the big club or some just simply struggle to adjust to a new league.

Here’s a look at 10 transfers during the 2016/17 season that clubs will be hoping they can find the receipt for.

#10 Jordon Ibe – Bournemouth

A move that raised eyebrows in the summer and has only created furrowed ones since, Jordon Ibe was initially taken as a statement of intent by Bournemouth. Unfortunately for them, that was spending millions on what turned out to be an expensive bench warmer.

The England youth international showed glimpses of potential when on loan at Derby County and briefly with Liverpool too but never became the difference maker that a £15m signing should be for a second-season top flight club.

Zero goals and assists throughout a campaign is a terrible return. Saying that, he is only 21 which gives him a little more leeway to improve in the future but he will need to really pull something impressive out of the bag to ever live up to his move to the south coast.