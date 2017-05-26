The 15 most valuable footballers in the world

Cristiano Ronaldo? Neymar Jr.? James Rodriguez? Find out who features in our list of the 15 most valuable footballers in the world.

Dybala’s value could further increase in the coming years

Football is crazy. Those who've seen it over the years, know it. Everything in the sport has a tinge of insanity in it. One of those many things include the monetary funds that are involved in football, and the numbers are staggering. We look at the 15 most valuable players in the world of football.

They've been ranked on the basis of recent performances, player stature, and their current club's financial situation. The issue of player rights has been ignored in this ranking.

#15 Paulo Dybala (Juventus) - €60 million

The fee of a 60 million euros sounds very modest for one of the brightest young prospects in world football. The Juventus attacker’s valuation grows with every passing day, however. An eye for goal, combined with sublime creativity, the former Palermo man is the one who has come closest to resembling Lionel Messi in terms of style.

It'll be very surprising if he doesn't double his value in half a decade.

#14 Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) - €65 million

Aguero has arguably been the best Premier League striker in recent time

Arguably the best striker in the Premier League ever since he stepped on English soil, El Kun is one of the rare forwards who has pace, trickery, and world-class goalscoring ability in his arsenal, thereby drawing comparisons with Rivaldo.

His scoring rate for Manchester City is somewhat unbelievable, and the fact that he could get even more deadly is truly baffling. Now in his prime, that valuation is unlikely to increase, but Agüero has played his part, and has written his name in modern football history.

#13 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) - €65 million

Aubameyang picked up the Bundesliga golden boot this past season

The top scorer in the Bundesliga this season, Aubameyang has had the ability to take on Robert Lewandowski, and he has been rewarded for his persistence. Sometimes wasteful in front of goal, Aubameyang is a tricky customer nonetheless.

He can run rings around defenders with his pace, and his well-timed runs and create chances out of nothing. One of the best goalscorers on the planet right now, the Gabonese has been valued at a sum that every big club would be willing to spend on him, and Dortmund equally willing to reject it.