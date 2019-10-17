20 most important goals in Cristiano Ronaldo's career

Scoring in finals became an almost regular event for Cristiano Ronaldo

He's been known for many things in his career, but if there's one thing that comes above all of them is his ability to score goals. Cristiano Ronaldo registered his 700th career goal, scoring in a 2-1 loss to Ukraine recently. But, over the years, he has scored important goals for every team that he has represented and against some of the finest teams he's faced.

He has built his immense reputation on his ability to turn up consistently and score against all manners of opposition regardless of the amount of pressure on him. In fact, he almost seems to feed on the pressure to score important goals for his team.

Ronaldo's performances over the years have become iconic in terms of not only being memorable for the beauty of some goals but also for the occasion that he makes his own stage. We've been watching his career unfold before our eyes, now perhaps its time to look back through the archives and relive some of those effervescent moments.

#20 2014 UEFA Champions League final against Atletico Madrid

A release of emotions for Ronaldo having scored in a Champions League final

Remembered as the final they almost lost, Sergio Ramos rose above the rest in stoppage time to score from a corner and keep Real Madrid going. Los Blancos were sublime in extra time and took their noisy neighbours apart. It was Ronaldo's first Champions League final in a Real Madrid shirt and he was determined to get on the scoresheet.

In the last seconds of the game when the result was more or less sealed for Real Madrid, Ronaldo stepped up to take a penalty after he was brought down by Gabi in the box. The talisman had a goal in the Champions League final once again, one that would kickstart a long journey of winning in the Champions League for Ronaldo and Real Madrid.

