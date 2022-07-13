27-year-old rejects Chelsea for PSG move as €65 million deal edges closer: Reports

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has reportedly rejected a summer move to Chelsea and has opted to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a permanent deal.

Skriniar, who is in the final year of his current deal, has been heavily linked with a move away from the San Siro in the ongoing transfer window. A strong tackler and a powerful centre-back, he has helped Inter Milan lift three trophies, including the Serie A title in the 2020-21 season.

According to L'Equipe, Skriniar has chosen PSG as his preferred destination this summer after initially hesitating between the Parisians and Chelsea. The report further stated that a deal worth upto €65 million, including bonuses, is expected to be completed between PSG and Inter Milan.

The Serie A outfit had initially asked for €80 million for the Slovakian, but the club lowered their demands after a meeting with PSG on July 12. The Ligue 1 champions are hoping to conclude the deal before their pre-season tour of Japan later this week.

During the 2021-22 season, Skriniar featured in 48 matches for the Nerazzurri across all competitions, registering four goals along the way. He also helped his side keep 18 clean sheets last campaign.

Skriniar joined Inter Milan from Sampdoria in the summer of 2017 for €20 million. Overall, he has made 217 appearances for the Serie A club, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in the process.

Chelsea in race to sign PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe

Chelsea are currently in the market for two centre-backs after losing Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona this summer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are expected to complete a €40 million deal for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the coming days. The 31-year-old has reportedly agreed a €10 million net salary per year.

Now, journalist Christian Falk has reported that Chelsea are interested in signing PSG's Presnel Kimpembe as the second centre-back. The 26-year-old has two years left on his current deal at the Parc des Princes. He has earlier played under Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel for two seasons.

Christian Falk @cfbayern After done Deal with Kalidou Koulibaly: TRUEAfter done Deal with Kalidou Koulibaly: @ChelseaFC want Presnel Kimpembe @PSG_inside as second centre back TRUE✅ After done Deal with Kalidou Koulibaly: @ChelseaFC want Presnel Kimpembe @PSG_inside as second centre back

The Blues are also monitoring Manchester City defender Nathan Ake to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of the 2022-23 season. According to Romano, the 27-year-old has agreed personal terms with his former club and is close to completing a €48.5 million deal.

Meanwhile, the west London outfit have also been linked with Juventus stalwart Matthijs de Ligt and Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, as per The Telegraph.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far