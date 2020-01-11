3 active players with the most Champions League match wins

Ronaldo (left) and Messi are the two all-time Champions League top-scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo (128) and Lionel Messi (114) are the two all-time top-scorers in the Champions League. The two are also the only pair of players to score 100 goals in the competition as well as 100 goals in the competition for a single club.

Among a plethora of other records in the Champions League by the duo, the most prominent ones include most hat-tricks (8 apiece) and the two leading tallies of group-stage and knockout stage goals scored by any player in the competition.

Ronaldo (17 goals) holds the record for most goals in a season as well as that for being the only player to score 10 plus goals in 7 successive seasons. Messi is the only player in the Champions League to score against 34 different teams in the competition, and the first of two players to score in 15 consecutive seasons.

Ronaldo and Messi are part of a select group of 39 players to have made over 100 Champions League appearances. Let us find out if they also feature in the list of top three match wins by an active player in the competition.

#3 Sergio Ramos: 76 wins

The Real Madrid captain has the third-best tally of Champions League match wins by an active player.

Sergio Ramos has featured in 76 match wins in the Champions League, all for Real Madrid, from 2005-06 to the ongoing 2019-20 season. The defender, who has won 4 Champions League title for Madrid, has scored in an impressive 10 different seasons in the competition for the capital club.

Ramos' most significant goals in the competition include his equaliser deep into injury time in the 2014 final against Atletico Madrid. The defender's only Champions Leauge goal in the 2015-16 season came in the final against the same opposition, as Madrid claimed their second title in three years.

