3 Chelsea outcasts who are set for revival under Frank Lampard

The tasks at Chelsea are well and truly underway, as just after the appointment of Frank Lampard, star midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek penned a five-year deal with the club.

Two days into his arrival, the Blues left for Dublin to commence their pre-season spadework. A total of 22 players made the trip across the Irish Sea, including a host of academy stars. With a few first team stars yet to recover from injuries or join the squad, Lampard has a big pool of players to pick his best team from.

He has certainly not excluded anybody, as he revealed to the media ahead of their first day in training:

"Everybody who joins up tomorrow, and it will be staggered, will have the opportunity to show what they can do, their attitude, the way they play and train in pre-season onwards. I would be a fool to come here with ideas about 'I'm going to freeze anybody out'. I want to get the best out of the squad. Everybody has an opportunity."

With this philosophy, and the idea that the game at Stamford Bridge is subject to undergo major transition, we can expect many players to be drafted in or out of the setup. A number of Chelsea stars were sent out on loan or frozen out under Maurizio Sarri.

On that note, we look at three outcasts who are set for revival under 'Super Frankie'.

#3 Tiemoue Bakayoko

Tiemoue Bakayoko joined Chelsea as a replacement to the solid Nemanja Matic. In Antonio Conte's system, he was trusted time and time again, but recklessness at the back, laziness in the defensive third and poor finishing summed up his first season in English football.

A volatile set of Chelsea fans began to lose faith, and soon, with the arrival of Maurizio Sarri and Jorginho, he found AC Milan as an escape route. It didn't start all too well for the Frenchman at the Italian giants, but he proved his mettle as the season warmed.

Now, he is at Dublin with his teammates, working hard under Lampard. Take note, the 24-year-old still has his best years ahead of him, and although the 2017-18 season proved to be a horror show, one cannot take away the quality he oozes.

From the physical aspect to the way he carries the ball, Bakayoko is an industrious player to have in your ranks. Maybe, this might be his chance at redemption.

