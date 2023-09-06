3 clubs who had an exceptional summer 2023 transfer window

The summer transfer window is done and dusted for the 2023-24 season. And, as the first international break intervenes in the club football season, it is time to look back and evaluate one of the wildest transfer windows of all time.

While the football world witnessed historic levels of spending, Chelsea were not the only big gun that made waves in the transfer window. The likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United also acquired key players at huge fees.

The rest of the big five leagues couldn't come close to the Premier League's spending spree. But Bayern Munich, PSG, and Real Madrid led the transfer window for the rest of the big five leagues with some key, yet costly, acquisitions.

So, without any further ado, let's look at three clubs who had an exceptional summer transfer window in 2023:

#3. Bayern Munich

Harry Kane could prove to be the catalyst Thomas Tuchel lacked last season.

Bayern were seriously lacking the presence of the target man since Lewandowski's departure. So, they went on to sign the next best thing in Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich were arguably the better side in the second leg of the quarter-final clash against Manchester City last season. And if they had Kane in the ranks during that time, they could have given City a serious run for their money.

On the other hand, Dayot Upamecano's lackadaisical performance handed the initiative to City at the Etihad before the Frenchman was brushed aside by Haaland for City's fourth goal in the tie.

Hence, the signing of Kim Min-jae could be a much-needed boost to the Bavarians. Kim was arguably one of the best defenders in the world last season and the fulcrum of Napoli's first league title in over 30 years.

Bayern have strengthened their core by going after two of the best players in their respective positions. Besides, former RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer and Portuguese full-back Raphaël Guerreiro, who joined from Dortmund, have plenty of Bundesliga experience and cost them nothing in terms of transfer fees.

However, what was most impressive was Bayern's ability to remove the dead rubber from their squad. They somehow managed to offload Lucas Hernandez, Sadio Mane, Benjamin Pavard, Ryan Gravenberch, Yann Sommer, and Marcel Sabitzer and raised around €130m.

#2. Manchester City

Manchester City managed to revamp their squad over the summer.

At one stage, Manchester City seemed like they were heading towards their worst summer transfer window under Pep Guardiola's reign. The club had lost Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, while Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker were reportedly close to exits too.

However, what transpired since then has truly been remarkable. Not only did City manage to convince Walker and Silva to extend their stay in Manchester, but they also added reinforcements without a drop in quality.

Although both Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes are no Ilkay Gundogan, they can surely fill the void left by the German midfielder together.

Meanwhile, Riyad Mahrez has been replaced by Jeremy Doku, whose pace and dribbling skills should offer Guardiola's attack incision and directness. City have also replaced the departing Aymeric Laporte with Josko Gvardiol, who emerged as one of the best young centre-backs in the world last season.

Besides, City also nailed the transfer window in terms of the departures. While they were unable to land a fee for Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Cole Palmer, and Aymeric Laporte fetched them close to €100m.

#1. Paris Saint Germain

Only Kylian Mbappe from the superstar front three remains at PSG after a summer revamp.

The summer transfer window could not have fared any better for the Parisians. After crashing out of Europe meekly last season, it was always likely that PSG would undergo a massive transformation. However, no one could have expected such a remarkable turnaround in this transfer window.

At one stage, the Parisians looked likely to lose Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid. However, the departure of Neymar and Lionel Messi has opened the door for Mbappe to take centre stage at PSG.

The Frenchman will love the company of new signings, Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele in Paris. Throw Marco Asensio and Hugo Ekitike in the mix and the club will have a genuine superstar alongside a host of attacking players willing to do the hard work behind the ball.

A loan deal for the much coveted Goncalo Ramos could turn out to be a bargain. The striker, who bagged 27 goals for Benfica last season, will be signed for €80m next season.

Besides, the departure of Sergio Ramos has been offset by the arrivals of Milan Skriniar and Lucas Hernandez. Manuel Ugarte will add an extra layer of protection to PSG's defense and will prove to be a direct replacement for the frequently injured Marco Verratti.

For arguably the first time since Qatar Sports Investments' takeover, PSG have looked to strengthen all areas of the pitch instead of focusing on superstar signings.

In Luis Enrique, they have a manager whose direct and incisive style of football could work like a charm for the team's mobile forwards. His track record of delivering success with Barcelona means PSG have all the tools they need to make this season a success.