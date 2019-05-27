3 clubs that might target James Rodriguez this summer

Suprodip Ghosal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 945 // 27 May 2019, 00:22 IST

James Rodriguez might leave Bayern Munich this summer

Colombian superstar James Rodriguez is on a two-year loan deal at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid. After a brilliant first season, the Colombian has somewhat faded out this season under new coach Niko Kovac. The Croatian has been unable to get the best out of the 27-year-old, and it unlikely that Bayern will activate the clause in his contract which will sign him permanently for the Bavarians.

The player has publicly stated that he loves the city, and he is a huge favourite of CEO Karl Heinz Rummenigge, but Bayern are unlikely to sign the player since he considered surplus to requirements by the coach.

Kovac focuses his style on wing play and James Rodriguez is largely ineffective in the particular brand of football that Bayern play right now. If he is not signed by Bayern, he'll return to Madrid and will be put on the transfer market again, as he is not a part Zinedine Zidane's plans.

Here are 3 clubs that might sign him this summer :

#3 Arsenal

James Rodriguez will fit Unai Emery's style of play

Arsenal is looking to sign attackers this transfer window. They have had problems in the final third this season due to lack of creativity in attack caused as a result of a slump in form of Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. With the presence of goal-hungry strikers in Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, James would complement the Arsenal forward line pretty well.

Despite lack of game time at Bayern this season, his 7 goals and 6 assists result in an average involvement in a goal every 127 minutes which is pretty good for a creative midfielder. A player who can do wonders with the dead ball, James Rodriguez's style of play will suit the Premier League very well. He can also adjust better under Spanish speaking Unai Emery whose gameplay heavily relies on a playmaker from the midfield.

With the exit of Aaron Ramsey to Juventus, Emery is in need of midfielders this summer, and James Rodriguez is the perfect fit for his Arsenal side.

