Premier League 2018-19: 3 defenders Liverpool could target in January

Injuries have left Liverpool short in the centre-back position

Liverpool are in brilliant form this season and are at the top of the Premier League table. The Reds are the only unbeaten side in the English top division this term, and have conceded only eight goals in the opening 20 games.

The Merseyside-based club are the favorites to win the league this season and will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they play Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium later tonight.

However, the Reds have faced a defensive crisis during the last few weeks due to injuries to Joel Matip and Joe Gomez. That left them with Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren as the only senior centre-backs.

Nevertheless, the January transfer window is open now and Jurgen Klopp could use this as an opportunity to add further depth in the defensive positions and make the team strong enough to lift the Premier League title this term.

On that note, here is a list of three centre-backs Liverpool could target in the on-going January transfer window.

#3 James Tarkowski

James Tarkowski impressed with his performances last season

Burnley performed way above expectations last season and qualified for the Europa League by finishing seventh in the Premier League. Often criticized for their lack of goals, Burnley's defensive record was terrific during the 2017-18 season; they conceded just 39 goals, which was just one goal more than Liverpool (38 goals).

The England international James Tarkowski played a vital role in their success and attracted attention from a number of big clubs across Europe with his performances. Tarkowski made 42 blocks in the PL last season and also completed 32 tackles.

The 26-year old is an old-fashioned defender who adopts a no-nonsense approach while defending. His strength in the air and ability to read the game are exceptional, and he would be a perfect backup defender for the Reds for the rest of the season.

