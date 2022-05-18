3 Forwards Manchester United Should Look To Sign

With Cristiano Ronaldo entering the final year of his Manchester United contract, it is time for the club to start looking for his replacement. With 18 goals in the league, Ronaldo has been the top scorer at the club so far.

While Ronaldo has been brilliant, Manchester United cannot go into next season relying on the 37-year-old. He has found it difficult to maintain excellent form consistently throughout the whole season.

Signing a striker to share the workload with the Portuguese will mean that Ronaldo will be able to pick and select the games he will play. So, here are three forwards the Red Devils can bring on board ahead of the next season.

3. Victor Osimhen

GOAL @goal Manchester United and Newcastle both want to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli, according to CalcioMercato Manchester United and Newcastle both want to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli, according to CalcioMercato 🇳🇬 https://t.co/rXK25edyPq

Victor Osimhen has enjoyed a decent campaign with 18 goals in all competitions for Serie A. The 6'3" Nigerian is a nightmare for defenders. Osimhen is extremely athletic and is gifted with great speed. This makes him an explosive number 9 with the ability to hold up play when required, and the ability to get in behind defences.

At 23, he could be a long-term option for Manchester United and take on the role as the main striker when Ronaldo eventually moves on.

One aspect of Osimhens’s game that has not really developed is what he offers the side in the build-up play. He does not tend to come deep and attempt to dictate play.

He prefers to be in attacking positions around the box where he can latch onto opportunities. But this may not be a negative thing for Manchester United. They will have to play to his strengths where they feed him with chances and Osimhen can flourish under Erik ten Hag.

Italian outlet Sports Mediaset claims that Manchester United are the frontrunners to secure Osimhen’s services. The fee is understood to be in the region of £75 million pounds.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United have the transfer budget to facilitate this deal. But Osimhen is one of the brightest and most promising forwards on the market.

2. Antony

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United are set to firm up their interest in signing Ajax winger Antony. Liverpool have also made an approach for the player in recent weeks.



(Source: UOL) Manchester United are set to firm up their interest in signing Ajax winger Antony. Liverpool have also made an approach for the player in recent weeks.(Source: UOL) 🚨 Manchester United are set to firm up their interest in signing Ajax winger Antony. Liverpool have also made an approach for the player in recent weeks.(Source: UOL) https://t.co/IPH7Dwa8Vt

Brazilian winger Antony has enjoyed a productive campaign for Ajax with 14 goal contributions in 23 appearances. The winger has impressed under Ten Hag and is one of the most sought-after forwards in the transfer market.

The 22-year-old usually operates on the right and is known for his explosive acceleration. His elite balance and lower body strength allows him to remain competitive under heavy pressure from defenders.

Antony also possesses a sense of ingenuity which can lead to creative moments for the side. This is a trait many Brazilian players possess, and it is what makes them so exciting.

In a recent video message directed to Ten Hag, Antony said:

“Know I will always stand with you if you need me.”

This has bolstered links between the 22-year-old and Manchester United in recent days. There is another position Manchester United must address as the form of Marcus Rashford has led to Jadon Sancho operating on the left.

While Rashford will be given a chance under Ten Hag to revive his form, the manager may look to bring in Antony. This will also increase the depth in that area and give the Dutchman options.

3. Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez has generated great interest from top clubs around the world, including Manchester United. This was confirmed by David Ornstein as he reported that Nunez could be secured for a fee in the region of around €60 million.

He reiterated that Manchester United were also interested in the Uruguayan international.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB @David_Ornstein] Sources close to the matter think Darwin Núñez can be signed for around €60m. He is generating serious interest from clubs, including Manchester United. #MUFC Sources close to the matter think Darwin Núñez can be signed for around €60m. He is generating serious interest from clubs, including Manchester United. #MUFC [@David_Ornstein]

Nunez has enjoyed an incredible campaign with 38 goal contributions in 38 appearances. He has bagged 32 goals and has really impressed. It is no surprise that so many clubs are interested in the 22-year-old.

Nunez is extremely athletic and boasts excellent speed and acceleration. He is most suited to a system where he is running in behind defences. His style means he will not tend to drop deep and take part in the build-up play. United will have to keep this in mind if the Uruguayan moves to Old Trafford this summer.

At 22, Nunez has the potential to become one of the best strikers in the world. Ten Hag will believe in his coaching abilities to get the best out of him and United could have a gem on their hands. The ability to score 30+ goals in a season cannot be underestimated and this is something United have lacked greatly this season.

