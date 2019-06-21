×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 high profile transfers that may happen this summer

Ravideep Padaria
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
440   //    21 Jun 2019, 05:37 IST

Neymar could head back to Barcelona
Neymar could head back to Barcelona

The summer transfer window this season has started off on a high note thanks to Real Madrid’s spending spree. The Los Blancos have signed a couple of big-money players such as Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard in the space of a few days. There may be more additions to the team as Zinedine Zidane prepares to rebuild the team and bring the glory days back at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Real Madrid are not only the only team who will be splashing heavy cash this summer. With many big-name players keen on a transfer move this summer and top-teams willing to match their prices, there is a high probability of some high profile transfers happening during this transfer window.

Neymar, Paul Pogba and Philippe Coutino have all been linked to moves away from their current clubs. While the teams are still weighing their options, we look at these 3 high profile moves that may happen in the coming months.

#1 Neymar to Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League

Despite spending a huge amount of money, Paris Saint-Germain have still not managed to achieve European success and one of their biggest disappointments this season was the Brazilian star- Neymar. Following his move from Barcelona to PSG for a record fee of €222 million, the star has not been able to deliver as well as he did while at the Nou Camp.

The winger contributed to 36 goals this season- scored 23 and created 13, in all competitions. However, the 27-year-old currently finds himself in the shadow of Kylian Mbappe at Parc des Princes and wants a move to new pasture. At just 27, Neymar still has most of his prime years ahead of him and given his world-class talent, the player will be a great addition to any team in the world.

The Brazilian wants to revive his career and may return to his old club, Barcelona. This will be the best option for the player owing to the fact that he shared an excellent camaraderie with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez previously. The PSG President has also stated he would not tolerate any "celebrity behaviour" at the club.

Additionally, with the Spanish club looking to end their failures in the Champions League, signing Neymar will not only prove to be a useful addition on the field but also send out a strong statement of intent by the club.


1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Philippe Coutinho
Advertisement
Barcelona Transfer News: Could Neymar Actually Leave Psg To Re-Join Barcelona This Summer?
RELATED STORY
Opinion: 3 reasons why Barcelona should go for Neymar rather than Antoine Griezmann
RELATED STORY
PSG President Nasser al-Khelaifi hints he is open to Neymar sale, as super-agent Pini Zahavi plots Brazillian's path back to La Liga  
RELATED STORY
20 transfers that were hijacked by clubs: Part 2
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona should not bring Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG make contact with Barcelona star Coutinho's representatives
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: PSG make Coutinho their top transfer priority
RELATED STORY
5 transfers that would've changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Barcelona should sign re-sign Neymar from PSG 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News Round-Up Ft Neymar & Ousmane Dembele
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
FT URU JAP
2 - 2
 Uruguay vs Japan
Tomorrow ECU CHI 04:30 AM Ecuador vs Chile
23 Jun PER BRA 12:30 AM Peru vs Brazil
23 Jun BOL VEN 12:30 AM Bolivia vs Venezuela
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Tomorrow EGY ZIM 01:30 AM Egypt vs Zimbabwe
Tomorrow CON UGA 08:00 PM Congo DR vs Uganda
Tomorrow NIG BUR 10:30 PM Nigeria vs Burundi
23 Jun GUI MAD 01:30 AM Guinea vs Madagascar
23 Jun MOR NAM 08:00 PM Morocco vs Namibia
23 Jun SEN TAN 10:30 PM Senegal vs Tanzania
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us