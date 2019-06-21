3 high profile transfers that may happen this summer

Neymar could head back to Barcelona

The summer transfer window this season has started off on a high note thanks to Real Madrid’s spending spree. The Los Blancos have signed a couple of big-money players such as Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard in the space of a few days. There may be more additions to the team as Zinedine Zidane prepares to rebuild the team and bring the glory days back at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Real Madrid are not only the only team who will be splashing heavy cash this summer. With many big-name players keen on a transfer move this summer and top-teams willing to match their prices, there is a high probability of some high profile transfers happening during this transfer window.

Neymar, Paul Pogba and Philippe Coutino have all been linked to moves away from their current clubs. While the teams are still weighing their options, we look at these 3 high profile moves that may happen in the coming months.

#1 Neymar to Barcelona

Despite spending a huge amount of money, Paris Saint-Germain have still not managed to achieve European success and one of their biggest disappointments this season was the Brazilian star- Neymar. Following his move from Barcelona to PSG for a record fee of €222 million, the star has not been able to deliver as well as he did while at the Nou Camp.

The winger contributed to 36 goals this season- scored 23 and created 13, in all competitions. However, the 27-year-old currently finds himself in the shadow of Kylian Mbappe at Parc des Princes and wants a move to new pasture. At just 27, Neymar still has most of his prime years ahead of him and given his world-class talent, the player will be a great addition to any team in the world.

The Brazilian wants to revive his career and may return to his old club, Barcelona. This will be the best option for the player owing to the fact that he shared an excellent camaraderie with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez previously. The PSG President has also stated he would not tolerate any "celebrity behaviour" at the club.

Additionally, with the Spanish club looking to end their failures in the Champions League, signing Neymar will not only prove to be a useful addition on the field but also send out a strong statement of intent by the club.

