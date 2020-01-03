3 managers who could take over at Bayern Munich

Hans-Dieter Flick

After a few emphatic performances in the last four games, Bayern Munich have regained their lost confidence and belted out performances of the finest order. Despite bragging about one of the best squads of Europe, Bayern lost their way in the domestic league and at a point in time were languishing in the seventh position. A crushing defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt knelled the swansong of preceding manager Nico Kovac and spawned a void so astronomical that it sent ripples down the managerial ranks of the world football canon.

It is not easy to take over the onus of leading Bayern Munich that has once been spearheaded by legends of the game like Jurgen Klinsmann, Franz Beckenbauer, Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti and Ottmar Hitzfeld. With the calling of the Bayern preceptor, comes a sense of great responsibility and probably a need for strategies unparalleled by any technical counterpart in football.

Hans-Dieter Flick has been currently shouldered with the charge of supervising the Bavarians till the end of the season where a review of his performance will be done. Flick has put up a decent show until now which includes a 6-0 thrashing of their Champions League opposition Crvena Zvezda, a humiliation of Werder Bremen and convincing victories against formidable opponents like Tottenham Hotspur and their arch-rivals, Borussia Dortmund.

Despite being tamed by Monchengladbach in a high-octane encounter, and by a numerically undercooked Bayer Leverkusen, Flick has focused on the importance of speed to this side. As a reward of his perseverance, Bayern has shown faith in him until the end of this season before they make a call.

A side that breathed fire on the wings through Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, at times teasingly called ‘Robbery’, faltered after both the veteran wingers bade adieu. To add woes to Bayern’s misfortunes, Kovac couldn’t come up with a substitute for both these heroes of the wing.

When left at the disposal of Flick, he had to do a lot of contemplation to restore Bayern to their former scintillating greatness. With a steady statement until now, if he can keep up the momentum, Bayern may look forward to resorting to this man permanently. However, with the cut and run competition in the Bundesliga and with the variety of opponents faced by the German stalwarts, the management will probably resort to someone more experienced than Flick in the summer to arrive. We will look at three most potential candidates who can gobble up the prestigious role of being a manager at this illustrious club if Flick fails to live up to his billing.

3. Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel

A name very intrinsic to the development of young German football players that brag about the likes of Mario Gomez and Holger Badstuber, Thomas Tuchel hasn’t been in good touch of late with French giants, Paris Saint-Germain.

Hailing from Krumbach, Tuchel spent his playing years at Stuttgarter Kickers and SSV Ulm. Hanging his football boots forever, Tuchel expressed his proclivity for the managerial role at the club. His career started with the U-19 squad of VfB Stuttgart, where he latched on to the position for a whopping five years before returning to Augsburg.

Impressed by his coaching flair, Augsburg deployed him as a youth team coordinator. After a relentless pursuit of brilliance at Augsburg, he finally headed to Mainz, filling in the boots of Jurgen Klopp. With very limited resources at hand, and with an uphill task of keeping Mainz alive in the Bundesliga, not only did he propel Mainz to a respectable ninth-place finish but he gifted Germany an exciting crop of young players which features a name like Andre Schurrle.

With a staggering number of 72 victories under his tutelage at Mainz, he was approached by Borussia Dortmund. Despite ending up in a failed marriage at Westfalenstadion, Tuchel introduced talents of the finest order to the world that includes the crop of Christian Pulisic, Ousmane Dembele and Raphel Guerreiro. His figures at Dortmund read 68 victories with an astonishing win percentage of 62.96, an enviable figure for any manager.

Post his stint at Dortmund, he was summoned by PSG to replace Unai Emery. He is currently helming the Parisians with some brilliant numbers to back his cause. With 62 victories juxtaposed to only 11 defeats and 8 draws, Tuchel has relished a win percentage of 76.54 at the club.

Now with Tuchel’s well-known ability to hone young players beyond unfathomable greatness, Bayern Munich will be an idyllic place for the German manager to bask in. With versatile players like Benjamin Pavard, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Sarpreet Singh up his sleeves, Tuchel will be able to strike a perfect combination with legends like Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer, and Ivan Perisic. Tuchel’s playing style features passing football laced with vicious pile drivers from the distance.

With a battery-powered by Lewandowski and Perisic, Tuchel will find the most powerful duo of Germany in the context of clubs.

Tuchel also has a name for great reading of the situation. There is one astonishing sight at Bayern which we have observed over the past couple of years. Turning a game around on its heels was a cinch for the Bavarians. However, in this season, Bayern has lost this schtick of theirs and has been plagued by inconsistency where at times they have simply razed their opponents or have surrenered themselves in docile submission.

If Tuchel takes over the reins of the club, this would probably not be something that Bayern will have to worry about. With his adept game reading prowess, he can strike the perfect changes needed to the side on a gien day to take back the control on a day gone wrong.

Given his meteoric rise and comfortable settlement at renowned clubs, one won’t be surprised if Bayern ropes him in for the next season as their boss in case of a fiasco from Flick.

