After just one season, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Christophe Galtier are expected to part ways (according to Fabrizio Romano). Galtier had signed a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 winners in 2022. In spite of having a star-studded team, PSG struggled under Galtier this season.

With great difficulty, PSG won Ligue 1, finishing one point ahead of Lens in second. In the Round of 16, Lyon eliminated PSG from the Coupe de France. Their hopes of winning the Champions League were dashed as Bayern Munich eliminated them from the competition.

Galtier would be the fifth manager PSG has fired since 2016 for failing to deliver the Champions League. PSG hierarchy will be in search of a manager capable of leading them to their maiden Champions league title. Here are the three managers who can replace Christophe Galtier as PSG's next manager:

#1 Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann is currently one of the best young coaches in the world. Despite having a stellar record at the club, he was fired by Bayern Munich in January. Naglesamann took over Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig and built those teams from scratch.

Hoffenheim qualified for the Champions League, and Leipzig never finished outside the top four and qualified for the Champions League every year under Nagelsmann.

He has a stellar track record in the Champions League and led Leipzig to their first-ever Champions League semifinal. Under Nageslamann, Bayern was unbeaten in the Champions League this year. He would be the ideal manager to take over PSG next season.

#2 Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique is a manager with the experience of winning a treble with Barcelona. Enrique's Barcelona played an attractive brand of football by transitioning the ball quickly from defence to attack. The menacing trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar, under the guidance of Enrique, set the football pitch ablaze with their dazzling skills.

In his very first season at Barcelona, Luis Enrique won the famous treble. During his stay at Barcelona, he also won La Liga twice and the Copa del Rey three times. Enrique's Barcelona also overcame PSG 6-1 at the Camp Nou after falling behind 4-0 in the Round of 16 first leg, completing the greatest comeback in Champions League history.

His teams are compact at the back while yet being swift in transition. He can give the PSG team, which is lacking in grit, fighting spirit, and a winning mindset, these traits. Luis Enrique is a manager capable of bringing Champions League glory to PSG and is a name certainly worth considering to be the next manager of PSG.

#3 Roger Schmidt

Roger Schmidt

One of the most entertaining teams to watch this season was Roger Schmidt's Benfica. Modern high pressing football is played by Benfica. They press the ball aggressively up the pitch and counter press swiftly to recover the ball when they lose it.

Benfica began the season by winning 13 straight games in all competitions. Schmidt's team won Group H despite being placed in a challenging group with Juventus and PSG. Roger Schmidt guided Benfica to their second consecutive Champions League quarter final.

Despite losing Enzo Fernandez midway through the season, Roger Schmidt was still able to win the Portuguese Primeira Liga. Schmidt has the skills necessary to succeed under challenging circumstances. Despite not being at the top of PSG's list, Schmidt is a candidate worth considering given what he has accomplished at Benfica this year.

The PSG manager will face a number of difficult challenges next season. For PSG, winning the Champions League the next year is a top priority. The PSG management will be seeking a manager who can take them to Champions League success.

Who do you think will be PSG's next manager? Do let us know your opinion in the comments below

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : Can PSG win the UCL next season? Yes No 0 votes