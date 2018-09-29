3 of the biggest football fixtures in Europe you can't afford to miss this weekend

Chelsea host Premier League leaders Liverpool in their league fixture

Are you tired of watching boring football matches which end up in a goal-less draw or in which there are none of your favourite stars on the pitch? Would you rather watch Netflix on your phone rather than league football this weekend?

Well, get ready for the weekend of your dreams. Because this weekend it is time for some of the most exciting players in Europe to go head to head for three domestic league points. One thing is for sure, these fixtures will pack more drama and thrill than any Netflix series.

It has been two months since the new season of European football kicked off. And finally after series of routine fixtures, it is time for the big guns to face off against each other.

It is showtime in the Premier League, LaLiga, and Serie A this weekend, with mouth watering fixtures awaiting us. And with all this action packed into just a single day of football, you would not want to miss this battle of the titans.

With all that said, lets look at the fixtures which you just can't even think about missing out on this weekend.

#1 Chelsea vs Liverpool - Saturday 29 September 2018

Chelsea and Liverpool go head to head this weekend

Arguably the most awaited fixture of this weekend, Chelsea vs Liverpool is the highlight of Premier League Matchday 7.

Who has got the better '4-3-3' setup

Both Sarri and Klopp have been relying on the flexible 4-3-3 formation so far. And the results have been conspicuous. With high pressing a feature of both teams, it will be an interesting battle in which both teams will try to 'out-press' the other on the pitch.

Liverpool on the verge of a historical milestone

If Liverpool beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge today, they will become only the second team in Premier League history to have won 7 straight league games from the get go of the season.

Two of the meanest defenses in the league up against each other

The Reds have the best defensive record in the league so far, having only let in 2 goals so far, thanks to their new signing Alisson, who has managed to keep 4 clean sheets in 6 appearances.

On the other hand, The Blues have conceded 4 goals and kept 3 cleans sheets. Both goalkeepers have been in top form so far.

Final thoughts

With Hazard on fire right now, The Reds will have to watch-out for him, in a game that promises to be a cracker.

