3 Players Arsenal should target in January to replace Granit Xhaka

Bryan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 14 Nov 2019, 16:38 IST

Granit Xhaka's time at Arsenal looks to be over.

Granit Xhaka's actions while being substituted against Crystal Palace turned a lot of heads at Arsenal with almost every Arsenal fan calling for the Switzerland international to be stripped of the captain's armband. While Xhaka was eventually stripped of the captain's armband and has since apologized for his actions as well, every Arsenal fan knew deep down his playing days at Arsenal were done.

Since that incident, Xhaka has not been in any of the four matchday squads that have followed and he has also removed Arsenal from his Instagram bio and also changed his Instagram display picture to that of him in a Switzerland kit.

This could mean nothing and Xhaka could very well get back into the Arsenal squad once the international break is over. However, over the last few days, there have been a lot of rumours linking him with a move away from Arsenal.

With Xhaka's impending departure looking very likely, Arsenal will be looking to sign a replacement. Here are three players Arsenal should target in January to replace Granit Xhaka:

#1 Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford)

Abdoulaye Doucoure has been on Arsenal's radar in the past.

Despite Watford not having the best of starts to this Premier League season, Abdoulaye Doucoure has been one of their top players for the last few years. The Frenchman was linked with a move away from Watford with clubs like Everton, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur all showing an interest in him in the past but a move never materialized.

At 26, Doucoure will be eager to take the next step in his career and move to a bigger club and over the years he has shown he has the attributes to become a top defensive midfielder.

Apart from being a hardworking defensive midfielder who is excellent at winning back possession and disrupting play, the Frenchman has the ability to drift forward and has an amazing eye for defence-splitting through balls in the final third.

In his time at Watford so far, Doucoure has made a total of 116 appearances with 14 goals and 10 assists to his name and for a defensive midfielder, those are decent numbers. With Warford set to be in a relegation battle this season and with the possibility of relegation highly likely, Doucoure will not want to stay at the club.

With a transfer value of around €25 million, he seems very affordable to Arsenal especially if Xhaka is going to be sold. Doucoure's strength, stamina, his physical presence, and his overall abilities would make him a perfect addition to the Arsenal midfield and if Arsenal do want to sign him they need to make a move for him in January itself or risk losing him to another club.

