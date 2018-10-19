3 players Arsenal should target to replace Aaron Ramsey

Santosh Pradhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.23K // 19 Oct 2018, 00:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ramsey's existing deal expires at the season's end and he's attracting plenty of interest

Arsenal's long-serving midfielder Aaron Ramsey has an existing contract deal which is set to expire next summer, meaning there's a good possibility the north London side would want to cash in on him during the January transfer window, rather than risk losing him on a free.

It's up to the Gunners, whether they offer him a new and improved deal or not in the coming months - after Ramsey himself revealed that their initial offer had been rescinded, so talks had stalled.

The Wales international netted a sublime goal during their 5-1 win over Fulham, reminding supporters and equally critics of the talent at his disposal. The demand for a high weekly wage packet is something that Arsenal are unprepared to commit to under the Unai Emery regime, meaning it's likely he does leave in the not-too-distant future. With that in mind, here's a look at three potential midfield replacements for Ramsey that the club could target:

#3 Piotr Zielinski (Napoli)

Maurizio Sarri brought the best out of Piotr, giving him freedom to roam around in the midfield trio

Poland international Piotr was previously heavily linked with a lucrative switch to Liverpool, prior to their move for AS Monaco's Fabinho instead.

Zielinski is great with the ball at his feet and has an excellent passing range too. An important component of Carlo Ancelotti's revolution in Naples, Maurizio Sarri brought the best out of him by allowing him the freedom to roam around as part of a midfield trio - there's no reason why he cannot learn more under Emery and benefit the Gunners, in both defensive and attacking situations.

Unai's attention to detail and Zielinski's tireless work in midfield mean that the two could prove a perfect match in the Premier League, as shown by just how quickly former teammate Jorginho has settled in England with rivals Chelsea.

1 / 3 NEXT