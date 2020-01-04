3 players Barcelona must look to sign in this January transfer window

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 04, 2020

Jan 04, 2020 IST SHARE

Ernesto Valverde has been over-reliant on Lionel Messi

Barcelona is having a mixed season of sorts. They are on top of La Liga and topped their Champions League group, but their performances have been less than convincing. Ernesto Valverde has earned a lot of flak from a section of Barcelona supporters for being over-reliant on Lionel Messi and being conservative in his tactics, especially in away games. Summer signing Antoine Griezmann has not yet settled into the squad with Valverde deploying him wide on the left usually. Ousmane Dembele's injury issues continue while the aging Luis Suarez is losing his sharpness with each passing day. There's not much creativity in the midfield and the trio of Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic, and Sergio Busquets are in their 30s.

Here are 3 signings that Barcelona need this winter to increase the chances of winning all the trophies that they are competing for, both domestically and across Europe.

#3 Donny Van de Beek

Van de Beek's signing will reunite him with Frenkie de Jong

The young Dutchman broke onto the scene last season with his string of magnificent performances for both Ajax Amsterdam and The Netherlands. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is known for his goal-scoring abilities alongwith the creative assists that he comes up with regularly. He plays a pretty offensive role on the field and has excellent ball control. He can link up well from the midfield to the forward line-up and can make a killer pass if possible. His late runs into the box are dangerous and this often leaves him unmarked with him finding the back of the net. An intelligent player on the field, Barcelona should make a move for him which will reunite him with Frenkie de Jong and the Spanish giants can exploit the already existing chemistry the duo have amongst themselves. Van de Beek is a target of arch-rivals Real Madrid as well since last summer and Barcelona should act quickly should they decide on signing the player.

1 / 3 NEXT