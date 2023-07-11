3 players Real Madrid should sign in the summer of 2023

Real Madrid have been one of the smartest operators in the transfer market in recent times. Los Blancos, who used to sign established superstars for huge sums of money, are now the first to secure the best young prospects worldwide.

This change in approach has been duly rewarded in recent times. Players like Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Fede Valverde, and Eduardo Camavinga have come of age and now form a young core that will dominate Europe for years to come. What's astonishing is that Madrid signed all of these players for less than €200m.

However, the summer of 2023 demands significant changes in the squad. Los Blancos have lost a host of players, including Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, and Mariano Diaz. The departures of Asensio and Benzema, in particular, will sting because the club was unprepared for their exits.

Additionally, some key positions need to be strengthened, both in attack and defense. So, without further ado, let's look at three key players Real Madrid should sign in the summer of 2023:

#3. Joao Cancelo (Right back/Left Back)

Portugal Bosnia Euro 2024 Soccer

Real Madrid have struggled to find suitable replacements for Marcelo and Dani Carvajal in recent years. Neither Alvaro Odriozola nor Ferland Mendy have improved the situation. Mendy has faced injury issues during his time at the club while Odriozola failed to reach his peak form.

Given Carvajal and Mendy's poor injury record, Madrid desperately need cover at both the full-back positions. And Cancelo perfectly fits the profile of a full-back that Real Madrid need. His versatility, spatial awareness, and set-piece prowess make him an excellent fit for Los Blancos.

Cancelo's contract situation also favors Madrid. After completing his loan spell at Bayern Munich, he has returned to Manchester City, where he is surplus to requirements.

Real can capitalize on this by making an offer that is hard to resist for both the club and the player. While he can be a disruptive presence, as seen in his fallout at Manchester City, what he brings to the table would be too hard to ignore.

#2. Bernardo Silva (Right Central Midfield/Right Winger)

Portugal Bosnia Euro 2024 Soccer

If in doubt, the Madrid hierarchy only need to revisit the first goal Manchester City scored against them in this year's Champions League semi-final to make a move for Bernardo Silva.

Silva cleverly occupied the space vacated by Madrid full-back Camavinga, allowing Kevin De Bruyne to find the winger. He then calmly slotted the ball past the intimidating Thibout Courtois after an immaculate first touch.

Silva possesses all the qualities one can ask for in a modern-day winger. He never stops running, knows when to press or hold back, and makes intelligent moves in the opposition box. His reading of the game is extraordinary, and his silky dribbling skills and great first touch set him apart from his peers.

Although Silva is more of a midfielder than a forward, he is versatile enough to add depth to both areas of the pitch. With the departures of Benzema, Asensio, Hazard, and Diaz, Madrid need to strengthen their attack, and Silva is more than capable of filling the void left by any one of them.

Silva's contract situation is delicately poised as well. Following the departure of Ilkay Gundogan, City are desperate to hold on to him. Although his contract at City expires in 2025, he is looking for a new challenge.

While Barcelona and PSG are the current frontrunners to sign him, there is still a chance for Madrid to swoop in with the right offer to lure him to the Bernabeu.

# 1. Kylian Mbappe (Striker/Left Wing)

Kylian Mbappe

If not for Karim Benzema's departure, Real Madrid would have waited till 2024 to get a chance to land Kylian Mbappe for free.

However, Benzema's departure has left a significant void in Madrid's attack. While Harry Kane might have been a better fit considering his skillset, Real Madrid's strategy of signing players with the future in mind makes the Englishman a less preferred alternative.

Despite PSG's abysmal season, Kylian Mbappe emerged from the campaign with his reputation intact. The Frenchman scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists in just 41 appearances for the club.

While Mbappe may not be as creative as Benzema, his immaculate finishing, pace, exceptional dribbling skills, and hunger for success compensate for any deficiencies.

It is still unclear whether PSG will soften their stance on Mbappe's departure or not. While they have made it clear that they won't let him leave for free, they haven't shown any tangible interest in selling the forward either.

One thing is clear, though: if Mbappe departs PSG, Real Madrid would be the frontrunners to sign him. Both Mbappe and Real Madrid have shown interest in joining forces, and there is no reason why the move shouldn't happen in the future.

Mbappe could transform Real in a way no other current player can. His impact could be similar to what Cristiano Ronaldo's impact was on Madrid a few years back. The time is now for Madrid to bring one of the best players of this generation to one of the biggest clubs in the world.

