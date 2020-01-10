3 players who could leave Manchester United in January

Who could leave Manchester United this month?

Manchester United's reluctance to bring in enough players during the summer transfer window has turned out to be costly for them this season. The Red Devils find themselves short of options in various positions on the pitch, and injuries to key players have further depleted their squad. With games coming thick and fast from now until the end of the season, beefing up the squad should be the priority for Ole Gunar Solskjær this month. However, they are well aware that conducting transfer business this month is a difficult task and they might be forced to go into the business end of the season with no new signings.

Given the lack of depth of the squad and the uncertainty surrounding any incoming transfers, the Red Devils cannot afford to lose anybody this month. However, there are players who remain keen on moving elsewhere this month and the club might be forced to let them go. Here, we pick three such players who could leave Old Trafford this month.

#3 Angel Gomes

Deemed as the heir to Juan Mata, Angel Gomes is one of the most technically-gifted players out there

Angel Gomes is regarded as one of the most sought-after youngsters to come through the ranks at Manchester United in recent years. The Englishman made his senior debut at the age of 16 and became the youngest player to represent Manchester United since Duncan Edwards. The youngster, who mainly operates as number 10, is capable of playing across various positions across the front four. Renowned for his creativity, dribbling and composure on the ball - Gomes was expected to become a first-team regular under Solskjær this season. However, the youngster has been restricted to just 5 appearances this season, and given United's lack of creativity, it remains a mystery why the youngster hasn't been used on more occasions.

Gomes' contract expires in the summer and as of now, there seems to be no signs that the player will pen a new deal at Old Trafford. While Manchester United will be keen to keep the highly-rated youngster at the club, they might find it sensible to cash in on the player in the January transfer window rather than letting him leave for free in the summer. Gomes has drawn interest from La Liga giants Barcelona, who reportedly remain keen on bringing the player to the Camp Nou.

