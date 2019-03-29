×
3 players who could pip Ronaldo to the Serie A Golden Boot

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
168   //    29 Mar 2019, 20:01 IST

Ronaldo is aiming to win a domestic Golden Boot in a third different country
Ronaldo is aiming to win a domestic Golden Boot in a third different country

Ronaldo made headlines last summer when he traded Spain for Italy, joining Juventus in a bumper deal which saw him become the highest paid player in Serie A history.

The 34-year-old is one of the greatest players in history and arguably the greatest goalscorer of all time, and Juventus have already started reaping dividends off the huge outlay to sign him, with his hattrick playing a crucial role in eliminating Atletico Madrid and continuing their quest for a first continental crown since 1997.

There were plenty who doubted Ronaldo's ability to perform, given that he turned 34 last February as there are not many 34-year-old's throughout history who have performed at an optimum this late in their career.

However, there is nothing ordinary about Ronaldo and he has so far silenced his critics with his displays in the Italian league.

Juventus' perennial dominance of the Serie A means that they do not necessarily need Ronaldo's expertise, but that has not stopped the Portuguese icon from banging in goals for fun to help the Bianconerri stroll their way to an 8th consecutive Scudetti.

With 19 goals, he is the club's highest goalscorer in the league and is firmly in the race to be crowned this season's Capocannoniere.

If he were to win the Serie A Golden Boot, Ronaldo would become the first man in history to do so in the English Premier League, Spanish LaLiga and Italian Serie A and knowing the former Manchester United man's penchant for setting records, we can be sure he has his eyes set on achieving the prize.

However, there lie some obstacles to Ronaldo attaining this feat in the form of some red-hot forwards who also have their eye on the prize. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at three players who could stop Ronaldo from winning the Serie A Golden Boot.

#3 Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Atalanta BC v SPAL - Serie A
Atalanta BC v SPAL - Serie A
Zapata is a 27-year-old striker currently plying his trade for Atalanta on loan from Sampdoria.

The Colombian international has been in red hot form this term and had earlier in the season scored four goals in a 5-0 win over Frosinone, making him the first Atalanta player since Hasse Jepson in 1952 to achieve that feat.

He also scored in eight consecutive Serie A matches to help Atalanta's cause in the chase for a European spot, while also playing a major part in eliminating a Ronaldo-led Juventus from the Coppa Italia quarterfinal with a brace in a 3-0 victory.

So far this season Zapata has scored 17 goals and registered five assists from 28 Serie A matches and with him breathing down Ronaldo's neck, the Portuguese international cannot afford to slip up.

