Top 5 highest paid players in Serie A

Juventus has the highest wage bill in Italy

The Serie A is the highest level of professional football in Italy, contested by clubs like Juventus, AS Roma, Inter Milan and Napoli.

Some of the most legendary players of all time have plied their trade in the league including Ronaldo de Lima, Diego Maradona, Marco van Basten, Paolo Maldini, Gianluigi Buffon, Francesco Totti, Gabriel Batistuta just to name a few.

The league was once universally accepted as the most competitive in the world. Its clubs were also among the most financially prosperous and regularly broke transfer records for players and attracted the best footballers in the world.

These days, the competition has greatly reduced from the Scudetto, thanks to Juventus' total domination of the league. However even its reputation as a 'one horse' league, the Serie A is still among the most followed league in the world and is currently ranked as the third best league in Europe according to UEFA's latest coefficient rankings.

Though it might be some way off the commerciality and marketability of more prosperous leagues like the English Premier League and La Liga, the Serie A is no slouch when it comes to financial clout.

In this piece, we shall be having a rundown of the five highest paid players in the Serie A, although their figures are significantly lower when compared to their La Liga and Premier League counterparts.

#5 Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) - €100,000 / week

FC Internazionale v Bologna FC - Serie A

Perisic made a name for himself in the Belgian League with Club Brugge and further boosted his reputation with his displays at Borussia Dortmund and VFL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga which earned him a transfer to Inter Milan in 2015.

The 30-year-old courted world attention in Russia last year when he played a starring role in helping Croatia to the World Cup final, scoring three goals and creating two assists. He also covered the most ground of any player at the tournament.

This prompted interest from then United boss Jose Mourinho, but the deal fell through, which came as sweet music to the ears of the Nerazzurri faithful, as Perisic has been one of the most instrumental members of their team.

So far this season, he has performed some way below his usual standards, but with 33 goals from 131 Serie A matches since arriving the San Siro, Perisic more than justifies the €100,000 he earns weekly.

