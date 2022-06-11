3 potential destinations for Timo Werner

Timo Werner joined Chelsea for £47.5 million from RB Leipzig during the summer transfer window of 2020. The Germany international has played 56 league games for the Blues so far, scoring 10 goals.

However, Werner fell down the pecking order at the club last season, starting just 15 games in the league. According to the Daily Telegraph (via Sky Sports), the Blues are willing to listen to offers for him as part of the summer overhaul.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Thomas Tuchel is willing to listen to offers for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech this summer as part of a significant squad overhaul Thomas Tuchel is willing to listen to offers for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech this summer as part of a significant squad overhaul 👀💰

On that note, here's a list of three potential destinations for Timo Werner during the summer transfer window.

#1 Bayern Munich

Will Julian Nagelsmann get Timo Werner to the Bundesliga behemoths?

Bayern Munich are set to lose their star attacker Robert Lewandowski this transfer window. The Poland international recently expressed his desire (via The Hindu) to leave for the club, with Barcelona leading the race to sign him.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Lewa has verbal agreement on a three year deal with Barça.

More: Robert Lewandowski wants to join Barcelona, no way for other clubs as of today. He knows it’s still not easy to reach an agreement with Bayern - but he’s only waiting for FCB.Lewa has verbal agreement on a three year deal with Barça.More: youtu.be/kWCp8JzQJoI Robert Lewandowski wants to join Barcelona, no way for other clubs as of today. He knows it’s still not easy to reach an agreement with Bayern - but he’s only waiting for FCB. 🚨🇵🇱 #FCBLewa has verbal agreement on a three year deal with Barça. More: youtu.be/kWCp8JzQJoI https://t.co/OR3k2wBD0B

Signing his replacement will be a massive task for Julian Nagelsmann in this transfer window. Werner could be a decent replacement for the departing Lewandowski due to his experience in the Bundesliga.

Werner started his professional career with VfB Stuttgart in 2013 before joining RB Leipzig in 2016. He spent four remarkable seasons at the Red Bull Arena between 2016 and 2020.

The German international played 127 league games during his time with the Red Bulls, scoring 78 goals. He was included in the Bundesliga 'Team of the Season 2019-20' and also won the Bundesliga 'Player of the Month' accolade twice.

The 26-year-old attacker was linked heavily with Bayern Munich before his move to Chelsea. The Bavarian club could try to sign him once again this transfer window.

#2 Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland left Borussia Dortmund to join Manchester City

According to the Daily Mail, Borussia Dortmund are interested in bringing Timo Werner back to the Bundesliga.

Dortmund have confirmed the departure of their star striker Erling Haaland to Manchester City last month. They signed Karim Adeyemi from Red Bull Salzburg to replace Haaland next season. However, the Germany international is just 20-years-old and lacks experience in the Bundesliga.

They need to sign a proven striker to compete with Bayern Munich for the league title next season. Timo Werner is a versatile attacker who is capable of playing anywhere across the forward line as an attacking midfielder.

His key strengths are his pace, finishing and his penchant to find his teammates in high goalscoring positions. According to WhoScored, he averaged 2.1 shots, 0.5 key passes and 0.4 dribbles per 90 in EPL last season.

According to the Sun, the Blues are demanding £33 million for selling Werner. Whether Edin Terzić is ready to pay that sum to sign Werner remains to be seen.

#3 Juventus

Paulo Dybala is set to leave Juventus

Juventus are set to lose Paulo Dybala, who has derived interest from rivals Inter Milan. Inter have submitted an official bid for Dybala as per Fabrizio Romano. Loanee Alvaro Morato will also return to his parent club Atletico Madrid, while Federico Chiesa is still recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in January.

Bolstering his forward line will be among the top priorities for manager Massimiliano Allegri in this transfer window. According to Fichajes.net (via TheHardTackle), Werner has emerged as a potential target for the Italian club.

Timo Werner will add a lot of pace and energy to Juve's forward line, making them a counter-attacking threat. He also uses his large frame brilliantly to hold up the ball, bringing his teammates into the game. The German averaged 17.7 passes per game in the Premier League last season (as per WhoScored).

