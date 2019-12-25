3 potential transfer destinations for Emre Can

Emre Can - On the move again?

Emre Can's time in Italy hasn't gone according to plan. The 25-year-old joined Juventus from Liverpool on a free transfer back in 2018, and since then, his career has gone downhill. The midfielder has made just 36 league appearances during his time in Turin, and things have gone from bad to worse for him since the arrival of Maurizio Sarri in the summer.

The German international has fallen down the pecking order since the arrivals of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey this summer and has made just 7 appearances for the Bianconeri under the Italian tactician this season. The midfielder also suffered a huge setback after he was excluded from Juventus' 22-men squad for the Champions League.

It seems extremely likely that the 25-year-old will be looking to move elsewhere when the transfer window re-opens next month. While there are a huge number of clubs which will be interested in signing the dynamic midfielder, we believe one of these three clubs could potentially be his next destination.

#3 Paris Saint-Germain

Thomas Tuchel - PSG manager

It seems Paris Saint-Germain are once again going to run away with the league title, however, winning the UEFA Champions League remains the priority this season. Despite their splendid displays during the group stages of the competition, the Parisians will be aware of their struggles in the knockout stages during past seasons and will be looking to avoid any potential setbacks.

Although his squad is stacked in almost every position, Thomas Tuchel will be looking to further strengthen in the upcoming transfer window to give his side a better chance of competing against the European elites in the knockout stages of the competition.

Despite having a plethora of options to choose from in midfield, PSG are looking to add a more physical midfielder to their squad and are discussing a move for Emre Can ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

If reports are to be believed, the 25-year-old midfielder could move to Paris in a swap deal which will involve Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes moving the other way. Given his ability and experience, the German will undoubtedly be a sensible signing for the Parisians. Besides his impressive passing and close control, the former Liverpool man will add steel and grit to PSG's midfield.

