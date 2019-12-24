3 potential ways Manchester United could line up should they sign Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Manchester United’s current season has hardly gone according to plans. The Red Devils have blown hot and cold quite frequently this season and gave another display of their inconsistency against Watford last weekend. The bottom-placed side were hardly troubled until the later stages of the game as United struggled once again to break down a team that sat deep and succumbed to a 2-0 defeat.

Their inability to score against teams who do not allow them space on the counter has indicated that reinforcement in the striking department could be the need of the hour. Of the many names currently doing the rounds, one player who has been tracked by the Red Devils for long is Erling Haaland of Red Bull Salzburg.

Speculation is ripe regarding his imminent move to Old Trafford and if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does manage to coax his countryman to make the move in the near future, it would be a tremendous business for the club. But how would the Norwegian fit into the team if he puts on the United shirt? Today, we present 3 potential ways Manchester United could line up with Haaland in the team.

#3 Lone striker in a 4-2-3-1

Erling Haaland

The Norwegian’s 6’4” frame has proved to be a handful for even the most experienced defenders this season. As such, using him as a lone striker in the current United formation could work very well for Solskjaer.

Haaland will be the target-man that the Red Devils have missed this season and the team will finally have a towering presence in the box to aim the balls towards. The Norwegian is also very mobile on the pitch; one of the highlights of Salzburg’s style of play is their off the ball pressing and the 19-year-old is very good at closing down the opposition.

Haaland is quick and nifty with the ball at his feet, so he will suit Solskjaer’s counter-attacking style of play very well. However, his biggest asset is his ability to score goals. The Norwegian has already scored 28 goals from 22 appearances in all competitions for his team so far this season and is averaging 2.8 shots per game. Haaland, as such, could be the right player to lead the line for United in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The Norwegian’s movement in the final third is another vital aspect of his gameplay. His style of play will create space for the players around him to run into and it will also be useful for those runners from the midfield to arrive late into the box. Haaland could actually be an upgrade to Anthony Martial in this system.

