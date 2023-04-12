Lionel Messi and Barcelona are a match made in heaven, something that has only been more evident since his move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021.

The Argentine icon, who lifted the all-elusive FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year, has been impressive on the domestic front for PSG also this season. However, his performances in the UEFA Champions League have not been as good, with the Parisians crashing out in the last-16 tie of the tournament this year.

There have also been occasions when the home fans at the Parc des Princes have booed the South American maestro. Hence, it was no surprise when reports emerged that the La Liga side could be looking to re-sign Lionel Messi on a free transfer this summer.

The Blaugrana side are back to their best under manager and club legend Xavi Hernandez this season. The team are set to win the league title in the coming weeks.

While bringing in a club legend like Lionel Messi is likely to boost the atmosphere at the club, it might not necessarily be the best thing for the Spanish club.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 reasons why Barcelona should not re-sign Lionel Messi.

#3 The financial consequences will be devastating for Barcelona

FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta

Barcelona's financial turmoil from last summer has been one of the worst-kept secrets in football.

The Blaugrana side had to sell off 49 percent of their future television rights and 49 percent of Barcelona Studios just to be competitive in the transfer market.

Their current wage bill is also at €655 million, nearly €200 million more than the likely figure La Liga will set for their wage bill next season. Although Gerard Pique and Antoine Griezmann's departure will help with that, Barcelona are also set to agree to new deals with Ronald Araujo and Gavi.

Hence, adding the wages of a mammoth star like Lionel Messi is not only going to destabilize the current situation but also cause ramifications for the future. The attacker is reportedly earning a whooping €41 million at PSG and matching that number is not in Barcelona's best interest.

A massive clear-out of the squad can balance the books, but with everybody knowing the club's financial situation, they might not reap big sums for their players. Hence, Barcelona could lose some of its key stars for very little money.

Moreover, the club are also in the midst of revamping the Camp Nou, for which they have taken a loan of €1.5 billion, which is to be paid by 2052.

Although reports have emerged that they could offset the same earlier than the said time period, Lionel Messi's arrival could complicate it. While his arrival is also likely to mean an increase in shirt sales, ticket sales,and sponsorship deals, Barcelona will have more to lose.

#2 Likely to hinder the progress of some of their young stars

Pedri, Gavi, and Robert Lewandowski in action against Real Madrid

Barcelona currently have one of the youngest squads in La Liga, with youngsters bustling their starting line-up from defense to attack.

Their success this season has also stemmed from young talents like Gavi, Araujo, Pedri, Alejandro Balde and many others. Their youthful drive, dynamism, and fresh energy has been a welcome addition to the squad this season.

However, this might be limited if Lionel Messi does re-sign for the Camp Nou outfit, as he will take up one attacking role for most games of the season.

Hence, one of Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembele, and Ansu Fati will be constantly pushed to the bench, with Robert Lewandowski also a guaranteed starter. Fati, who inherited the No. 10 jersey from Lionel Messi, has also not played a lot of football this season. Hence, the Argentine's arrival could pretty much mean his departure in the summer.

Moreover, with their financial problems explained above, the sale of young players who are about to hit their peak could also come into play. Gavi's presence at the club next season has already come into question due to financial regulations and Messi's arrival could confirm his exit. Frenkie de Jong might also be offloaded to raise funds with rumors rife last summer as well.

Hence, trying to re-sign Lionel Messi at the expense of hindering the progress of young players might not be something Barcelona fans are on board with.

#1 Forces Xavi to build his system around a 36-year-old Lionel Messi

Xavi Hernandez on the touchline against Cadiz CF

Lionel Messi is arguably the best player to ever grace the game and provides an advantage to any team he plays for and there are very few who can debate it.

However, he does not necessarily fit into the current Barcelona system. Xavi, on most occasions, likes to play with four midfielders out of Sergio Busquets, De Jong, Pedri, Gavi, Franck Kessie, and Sergio Roberto.

One of them operates as a false winger, with the other winger holding the width of the pitch on the other end. Although the prospect of Lionel Messi becoming that other winger and partnering Robert Lewandowski in attack is tantalizing, that is not who the Argentine is anymore.

He does not excel at directly running at opponents and taking them on, purely because he lacks the pace to do so for the entirety of 90 minutes. His creativity and eye for a goal are still top-notch, but for him to be put in such positions, Xavi will need to build a system around him.

Although getting the best version of Lionel Messi is never a bad thing, it might surely hinder the project Xavi has already built. Pedri and Gavi are often running the game in the center of the pitch, with Dembele and Lewandowski providing the impetus in the final third.

Xavi and Messi both played some of their best football together as players and it is hard to imagine a world where the latter does not fit into the former's managerial tactics.

However, this is a new-look Barcelona and one that has consciously moved away from building a system away from a single player. Going back to it might just wreck the ship that has been built steadily over the past 18 months.

Poll : 0 votes