3 reasons why Harry Kane should move to Bayern Munich this summer 

Both Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe haven't been able to catch a break for the past few summer transfer windows. While Mbappe has been kept busy by a long-running transfer saga involving Real Madrid, Harry Kane has been on the radar of big clubs every year.

However, it seems as if at least one of the two transfer sagas can finally come to an end this summer. Both Mbappe and Kane have one year left on their current deals and if Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Tottenham don't sell them, they could leave for free next season.

It has always been clear that both PSG and Spurs were not ideal destinations for Mbappe and Kane. While Mbappe has always considered Madrid and European glory as his ultimate goals, Kane has always wanted to win major trophies.

Now that Kane is over 30 years of age, the time is now for him to finally win his first major silverware. So, without any further ado, let's look at three reasons why he should move to Bayern Munich this summer:

#1 Tactically fit

Bayern Munich have always been a club known for their attacking prowess. For all of their lacklustre displays last season, the German giants still smashed 92 goals en route to their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title.

Simply put, Bayern are a ruthless attacking machine that creates chances at will and scores a truckload of goals. The fact that Bayern scored this many goals after losing arguably their greatest striker in Robert Lewandowski speaks volumes about their attack.

At Bayern, Harry Kane will get plenty of chances to score goals. Besides, he won't have to do the heavy lifting in terms of chance creation as the presence of skilled midfielders in Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka will ease the creative burden on him.

Bayern, in essence, will be much more tactically fit for the England captain who had to spend some of his prime years playing under defensive managers like Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

#2 Regular Champions League appearances

Bayern Munich players celebrate their Champions League Final triumph against Paris Saint-Germain

Call it the weakness of the rest of the Bundesliga or the might of Bayern, it seems as if Bayern won't be out of the Champions League in the near future. The Bavarians still have the best squad in Germany and have a different financial footing to the rest of the League.

The rest of the Bundesliga have collectively tried and failed to deny them the Bundesliga title for the past 11 seasons, let alone dislodge them from the top four places.

At Bayern, Kane won't have to worry about getting into the Champions League. On the other hand, Spurs have been in and out of the Champions League places for quite some time now.

The Premier League has never been kind to mediocrity and the race for the Champions League places has always gone down the wire in the last few seasons.

Except for Manchester City, no club has managed to consistently finish in the top four of the Premier League in the last five seasons. Given the kind of business Liverpool and Arsenal have done this season, Spurs will find it much harder to clinch the Champions League spots in the upcoming campaign.

#3 Sure shot chance to win major silverware

Bayern Munich after winning the Bundesliga in the 2022-23 season.

With the exception of Manchester City, no club is currently as close to winning a major silverware each summer as Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid have a recent history of having a trophyless season in between successful seasons. Barcelona have struggled with financial issues in recent years and last season's La Liga title won't move the needle much unless Xavi's team finds consistency in winning titles.

In England, every big club except City have gone trophyless at least once in the last five years. Serie A has seen four different league champions in the last four seasons and PSG have also lost a league title to Lille (in 2020-21) despite having a much superior squad.

Bayern, on the other hand, have won 11 Bundesliga titles on the trot. Besides, the club have also fared reasonably well in the DFB Pokal and the Champions League in recent years.

At Bayern, Kane will definitely win many major silverware while also being the primary marksman at the club. Kane has always desired to win major silverware and Bayern, unlike Spurs, will provide him with the resources and opportunities to fulfill his dream.