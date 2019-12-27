3 reasons why Atletico Madrid should sign Edinson Cavani

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019 IST SHARE

Atletico Madrid are having troubles upfront since the departure of Antoine Griezmann.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly in talks with Edinson Cavani to sign him on a free transfer next summer. The 32-year-old Uruguayan international, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, is looking for a fresh challenge after spending seven seasons at Paris Saint-Germain. Atletico, on the other hand, are struggling upfront and have managed to score only 20 goals in 18 La Liga games in the present campaign.

Such a stat is worrying for the club and fans at the Wanda Metropolitano as ultimately it is goals which helps to win games. Atletico tried to replace Antoine Griezmann by signing Portuguese starlet Joao Felix from Benfica for a club-record €126 million over the summer. The 20-year-old has been struggling with fitness issues and has managed to score only four goals in 18 appearances across all competitions so far. The likes of Thomas Lemar, Diego Costa, and Alvaro Morata haven’t been much clinical either, thus adding to Atletico’s woes upfront.

So, here are three reasons why Atletico Madrid should sign Edinson Cavani next summer.

#3 Cavani will add depth to the frontline

Morata, Costa and Felix have all struggled this season.

Diego Simeone’s men play with a two-striker formation and it is usually a 4-4-2 double 6 or an occasional 4-3-1-2. Such a system allows the players to fall in numbers and defend in deep blocks and enables smooth transition upfront. The two strikers upfront link-up with the midfielders and the rest of the team. The system allows the two attackers to keep the opposition defenders wary of their presence on the field. Currently, only Morata, Costa and Felix are the notable names who can play upfront in their natural positions.

[🏧👥] LINE-UP

This is how we look in the last match of 2019 👇

⚽ #RealBetisAtleti

🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/y7UhoZA5JG — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) December 22, 2019

The inclusion of Cavani would provide some much-needed depth to Atletico's frontline and would give Simeone more choices upfront. The signing of Cavani would also help the club deal with injury issues upfront and this could be massive towards the finishing laps of the season.

1 / 3 NEXT