3 reasons why Barcelona should not bring Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar has been linked to Barca in recent times.

Barcelona have been recently linked to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain. According to several sources in Spain, the Catalan giants have started the conversation with PSG for a possible swap deal with Ousmane Dembélé to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have endured a terrible finish to their hugely promising campaign. Despite securing the La Liga crown, early in the month of April, Barcelona's back-to-back failures in both Champions League and Copa del Rey, have left a sour taste in their mouth.

In the beginning of May, Messi and co. were well on course to lift their third potential treble in the last decade, but a dreadful night at Anfield changed everything and their dream of lifting all three trophies this season, faced a harsh reality. Barcelona’s only consolation of completing the domestic double didn’t materialized also after, their shocking defeat in the final of Copa del Rey against Valencia.

However, Neymar has endured two back to back failures in the European stage for PSG, as the attacker was sidelined both the times due to injury. As a result, he missed the Ballon d’Or podium last year and it is highly unlikely he will be in the top three this year also as well.

So, without wasting no time, here are the three reasons why Barcelona should not sign Neymar.

#3 Injury-prone nature:

Neymar has been inury prone.

Neymar has been very much susceptible to injuries in recent times. The naturally gifted attacker has developed the knack of picking up niggles in time and time again. Neymar missed the crucial business half of the Champions League in both the seasons for PSG and as a result the Parisian giants were bowed out of the European stage early, on back to back occasions.

The PSG number 10 has missed a whooping number of 33 matches in total over the past two seasons in French domestic league due to injuries. After being involved in the most expensive transfer of all time in the summer of 2017, Neymar has only managed to make 58 appearances in across all competition in Europe for the Parisian giants.

In fact, Neymar has been very much vulnerable to managing injuries since his early Barcelona days. Various eyebrows were raised in Catalonia when Neymar first arrived in the summer of 2013 due to his skinny physic. However, strict diet helped Neymar to gain muscle weight so that he can withstand the physical nature of European football, but despite the diet Neymar did miss several games in Barcelona colors also. Not to mention, the career threatening injury which he suffered while playing for Brazil in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The former Barcelona superstar is now currently recovering from a knee injury, which he picked up in Brazil’s training camp for the upcoming Copa America campaign. Although, the words surrounding in the Brazil camp that he will be 100% fit before the tournament begins, but no one can deny the fact that he is very much injury prone.

