3 reasons why Chelsea should look to sign Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer

Under Frank Lampard, Chelsea have shown glimpses of how good they can be but after an incredible start to the season, they have seemingly dropped off. Since December, the London giants have won just five Premier League games, which has given the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Sheffield United some hope of making it into the top four.

The Blues' attack hasn't been firing on all cylinders and their defence hasn't been helpful either. Seeing the situation on hand, Lampard might have already started looking for some reinforcements at the back. Here, we take a look at three reasons why Kalidou Koulibaly would be the perfect signing for the Stamford Bridge outfit in the summer.

#3 Availability

Napoli have struggled in Serie A

Napoli aren't having a great time in the Serie A this season as they are currently 6th in the table with just 39 points, which is six points behind fourth-placed Atalanta having played two games more than the Orobici La Dea.

Their chances of getting Champions League football next season are very slim, which could mean that Koulibaly might be looking for a way out in the summer. Even if Napoli do get a top-four finish, their Senegalese defender might be looking for a new challenge and he could very well be available during the summer transfer window.

#2 Experience and quality

Koulibaly is quite experienced

Koulibaly is a player who has the experience and the football acumen of a top-quality player. Right now, Chelsea lack experience and quality in their backline, which makes Koulibaly the perfect contender for the summer as the Senegalese has played at almost every level in Europe and impressed one and all with his performances.

The 28-year-old is currently in his prime and the Blues need a player of his calibre in their defence as he will not only improve the backline as a whole, but he will also make the team look a lot better and will improve the players beside him.

#1 He could be Chelsea's Virgil van Dijk

Koulibaly is a leader at the back

We have seen the impact Virgil van Dijk has had on Liverpool, with the Dutchman making the Reds' defence almost impenetrable. If one looks across Europe to find someone who can reach his level, then it is Koulibaly, who has been very consistent for Napoli over the years.

The 28-year-old is a leader who commands his area well, has the ability to pick out some outrageous passes from the back and is almost unbeatable in the air. He also possesses pace that any defender would dream of having and all these qualities make him someone who can drastically impact Chelsea's defence.

Although Koulibaly might not be available for a small fee, the Blues have the resources to pull off a potential transfer.

