3 reasons why Inter Milan can win the Serie A ahead of Juventus this season

FC Internazionale are gunning for the Serie A this season

After a decade of practical absence from the summit of success, Inter Milan are rejuvenated, reformed and Antonio Conte has finally put together a team capable of ending Juventus's long dominating run at the top of Serie A.

While Juventus have had their levels dropped, Inter Milan of old are now back. Italy and Europe are now witnessing the revival of one of the two great Milan clubs. Inter have re-evaluated their approach and strengthened in the past few transfer window, and most of their recent businesses have been successful.

Whether it be Romelu Lukaku or Milan Škriniar, each of Milan's recent signings have been shrewd and that's what has led them from being reduced to a mid-table club to a team challenging for the Serie A title this season. Behind any team's success, there are some reasons behind it. So here below, let's take a look at what are some of the aspects that suggest that Inter Milan can win their first Scudetto in 10 years and end Juventus' dominance in Italian first-division.

#3 Juventus's dropped levels

Juventus has not got much spark in the midfield

The Old Lady's dominance for the entirety of the last decade is no myth and in doing so, they have had some great players in their rosters. The Turin outfit have proved to be one of the best ran clubs across Europe over the last ten years, but it all has been missing this season.

While they are still joint-top of the Serie A just behind Inter on goal-difference, Cristiano Ronaldo powered Juventus have virtually lost their ability to shut games with their immaculate defense.

With just next to no creativity from the midfield, the Old Lady have been often left to sort matches via individual brilliance from either Ronaldo or Pablo Dybala. Come May, and this inability could dearly hand Inter Milan the Scudetto.

#2 Inter Milan's strong January window

Christian Eriksen playing for Inter Milan

Despite their impressive campaign, the belief was, that Inter Milan would face difficulties in matching Juventus mile-to-mile in what could prove to be an enthralling Serie A title-race after ages.

But the Nerazzurri took notice and brung in some high profile names like Christian Eriksen during the January window to help their Serie A title cause, and the club is now surely and totally able to match the Turin club.

Although the title can still go either way, Inter could possibly take advantage especially if Juventus continues with their tepid performances as Dybala or Cristiano probably aren't going to save their blushes every time.

#1 Inter Milan's strike duo

Lautaro Martínez and Romelu Lukaku have been brilliant for the Nerazzurri this season.

In their rebuild process, Inter Milan have duly acquired and assembled one of the most dangerous strike duos in all of Europe. Lautaro Martínez and Romelu Lukaku have been brilliant for the Inter Milan this season.

While Lautaro is constantly being linked with some Europe's biggest clubs in Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City, Lukaku has redeemed himself, having already scored 17 Serie A goals for Inter this term.

If anything that Inter Milan needs to drag them over the line, it is Romelu Lukaku and Martinez's combined brilliance. If those two stay in form, then they would almost certainly end up winning the Serie A.