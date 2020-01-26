3 reasons why Manchester City can dominate this decade

Piyush Bora FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature

26 Jan 2020, 20:19 IST SHARE

Manchester City have won 4 Premier League titles in the 2010s

Manchester City's rise to become one of the best teams in English Football in the last decade has been remarkable. They were a mid-table side when Sheikh Mansour bought the club in 2008. Since then, they have not looked back. In the last decade, City have firmly established themselves as the most dominant club in England.

They have won 4 Premier League titles, 4 League Cups, and 2 FA Cups in the last decade. They hold the records for most matches won, goals scored, and most points in a Premier League season. While they have been unable to replicate their domestic dominance in Europe, however, their performances are always improving in the Champions League.

Their rise to prominence can be judged by their ability to lure Pep Guardiola to Manchester. The Spaniard is tasked with continuing the club's domestic dominance and take them to the pinnacle of European football. As the new decade starts, City is one of the clubs which is best placed to dominate the next 10 years.

Here are three reasons why Manchester City could dominate in the coming years.

__________________________________________________________________________

#1. Financial Strength

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan's heavy investments are paying off

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan of the Abu Dhabi ruling family bought Manchester City for a sum of £150 million in 2008. Since then, he has spent more than a billion to establish the club amongst the very best.

The club would not find itself rise to the top in such a short span of time without their owner's financial backing. He has invested money throughout the club. Money has been spent in creating world-class facilities along with buying the best players.

City's success can be measured by the multiple trophies won and records established under Sheikh Mansour's ownership. They were the most successful club in England in the last decade. However, the club is now also showing signs of becoming self-sustainable financially.

Advertisement

Manchester City have seen a continuous increase in revenue in recent years. They announced club-record revenue of £ 535.2 million in their 2018-19 annual report and profits of £ 10.1 million. These figures along with having one of the richest owners in football ensure the club will continue to progress in the coming years.

__________________________________________________________________________

#2. Talented Squad and Recruitment Policy

Manchester City's squad is a source of envy for almost every other club

City boast world-class players in every position and have amazing depth in the squad. Their manager can call upon players like Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus from the bench, something which other clubs can only dream about. It is famously said that they are capable of putting out two teams and both will challenge for the Premier League.

One reason for such a fabulous squad is the club's excellent recruitment policy. They are very specific about the players they want to sign. The club makes its move quickly once a player has been identified to meet their requirements.

City is also known for signings replacements for their big players in advance. A great example of this policy is Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian was identified as the ideal replacement for Sergio Agüero and was quickly snapped up by the club. This policy helps the club in providing continuity to the team and be successful on the pitch. A look at City's squad shows that the club is well placed to continue its dominance.

__________________________________________________________________________

#3. Ever Improving Youth Academy

Phil Foden, the crown jewel of City's academy

Manchester City has spent a lot of money on buying world-class players for their first team, however, a youth revolution has also been going on at the club. The club's leadership knew the importance of having a successful youth academy for long-term success. Their youth teams may not be as good as Chelsea's yet, however, they are always improving.

City's youth academy can now boast the names of some of the most talented youngsters in Europe. Jadon Sancho has been lighting up the Bundesliga for the last 2 years. The young winger is a product of City's youth academy. Brahim Díaz, another product of the academy, was recently signed by Real Madrid.

Phil Foden, the crown jewel of City's academy, is playing a key role in the first team and has been identified as the replacement for David Silva. The investment in the academy is starting to produce results, which sets up City nicely for the coming years.