Top 10 most iconic Manchester City games of the decade (2010-2019)

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Published Dec 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2019 IST

Manchester City v Queens Park Rangers - Premier League
Manchester City v Queens Park Rangers - Premier League

The decade of 2010-2019 was undoubtedly one where Manchester City achieved the most success in their history, with the club reaping the dividends of their takeover by Sheikh Mansour and consolidating their status as one of the premier clubs in the world.

Several milestones were achieved by the Mancunians and they rose from mid-table mediocrity to become arguably the most dominant force ever seen in the history of the English game.

Manchester City were involved in a host of defining matches during the decade and in this piece, we shall be highlighting the 10 most iconic matches involving the club in the decade lasting 2010-2019 in chronological order.

Manchester City 1-0 Stoke City (14 May, 2011)

Manchester City v Stoke City - FA Cup Final
Manchester City v Stoke City - FA Cup Final

As already indicated, Manchester City's takeover by Oil magnate Sheikh Mansour in 2008 transformed their fortunes and turned them into the money bags of the Premier League much like Chelsea some years earlier.

However, unlike the Londoners, Manchester City had to go through many false starts, with plenty of players coming in for huge transfer fees but failing to do much on the field.

In those early years, there were genuine threats that the club would prove to be a disappointment, as three years into the takeover, they had yet to qualify for the Champions League much less win a major trophy.

All that, however, changed in May 2011 when the Cityzens came up against Stoke City in the final of the FA Cup.

They had earlier dispatched Manchester United 1-0 n the semifinal, with Yaya Toure scoring the goal and once again, the former Ivory Coast international was on hand to score the decisive goal in the final, thundering a left-footed pile-driver past Thomas Sorensen to give City her first major trophy in 35 years.

The triumph marked City's arrival in the big-time and they this is a status they have enjoyed since then.

1 / 10 NEXT
Liverpool Football Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne Sergio Aguero Manuel Pellegrini Pep Guardiola Football Top 5/Top 10
