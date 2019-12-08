3 reasons why Manchester United will finish in the top 4

Marcus Rashford was instrumental in United's derby win

Manchester United's first-half counter-attacking masterclass at the home of their greatest enemy earned them a highly satisfying derby win and propelled them up to fifth in the Premier League table, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. Goals from Marcus Rashford via the penalty spot and vicious long-range strike by Anthony Martial put the team in red in the ascendancy, and although City did claw one back through Nicolas Otamendi late in the second half, Pep Guardiola's men looked a shadow of their usual selves.

Following a week which began with intense scrutiny for the Red Devils and a potential sacking of their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, should he lose his next two matches handsomely, it ended with a gloss and a timely reminder that they are in the middle of a reincarnation.

Speculation about Solskjaer's potential sacking was justified. The Norwegian had overseen the club's worst-ever start to a Premier League season and his record of four wins from 14 league matches was an affront to the great name of Manchester United.

But United and Solskjaer for that matter, have turned a corner in the space of seven days, starting with a confidence-boosting midweek win over Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford before putting out a statement win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday night that almost certainly ends Manchester City's slim hopes of retaining their crown.

United also extended their unbeaten record against the traditional big six rivals this season to five matches and they remain the only team in the country to stop league leaders Liverpool's trails. So will Solskjaer's side find their form when they play the lesser sides and ultimately break into the Premier League's top four and stay there for the remainder of the season?

Here are three reasons why United are good value to end the season in the Premier League's top four and earn their berth in the UEFA Champions League next year.

1. The form of Marcus Rashford

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

It's been exactly three and a half years since Marcus Rashford announced himself to the world with a match-winning performance against Arsenal whilst still a teenager. The English front-man was thrown into the thick of the action by then manager Louis Van Gaal and he bamboozled an Arsenal defence with two goals to help set up a 3-2 win for United in February 2016.

Rashford, who rose through the United's academy, went on to establish himself as a first-team player for his boyhood club, but in fairness, he would only portray glimpses of his talent. But this season, a lot has changed for 22-year-old, who has now equalled his best-ever goal tally in a single Premier League campaign and we are only in December.

His well-taken penalty in the first half was perhaps the catalyst of United's stunning win at the Etihad which put him on 10 league goals, but it was his maturity, pace, and willingness to dribble that ultimately made him too hot to handle for Manchester City's makeshift defence.

There was no doubting of Rashford's footballing qualities, but he wasn't quite the true number nine who was bestowed with the task of finding the net weekly - something United were crying for. Rashford though has the numbers now. He has scored 13 goals in his last 14 games for club and country, and had he been more clinical in front of goal on Saturday night, United would have been out of sight by half-time.

The Red Devils are up to fifth in the table and if the form of Rashford keeps up, they will surely be a genuine contender for the top four positions.

