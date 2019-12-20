3 reasons why Mikel Arteta is the perfect appointment for Arsenal

Expectations will be sky-high, but Mikel Arteta has what it takes.

For over five years now, the manager's position at Arsenal has been like a poisoned chalice. A spate of player departures in the recent past, coupled with the burgeoning strength of their rivals, has not helped the Gunners' cause. That being said, recent results have painted a mortifying picture for the North London club.

Defeats to clubs of the stature of Liverpool and Manchester City are acceptable to a certain degree, but Arsenal have surrendered rather meekly to teams that wouldn't have stood a chance against them a decade ago. Currently languishing at a lowly 10th place in the league, the Gunners are in dire need of rejuvenation.

Unai Emery's sacking did seem a step in the right direction when interim coach Freddie Ljungberg led the team to a 3-1 victory against West Ham. However, a Europa League stalemate against Standard Liege and a heavily one-sided thrashing at the hands of Manchester City has made it exceedingly evident that the club have several deep-rooted issues to solve.

Be it the attitude of the players on the pitch or the tactical decision-making of the coaching staff, Arsenal's problems will not disappear in a day and a long-term project is the need of the hour. Mikel Arteta is now the man chosen to rid the club of its innumerable ailments, and here is a list of reasons why his appointment could just be a masterstroke.

3. Easy on the pocket

Allegri is one of the best coaches in the world, but also one of the most expensive.

Massimiliano Allegri and Brendan Rodgers are both excellent coaches, no doubt. While Brendan Rodgers confirmed that he was committed to Leicester City for the rest of the season, Allegri's name continued to be in the fray.

The former Juventus manager has had an incredibly successful managerial career in Italy, winning six consecutive Scudettos with the reigning champions. Allegri was also the highest-paid manager in Italy in his last season with Juventus, earning a whopping €7.5m per year, and pulling a top-flight club out of a crisis will naturally warrant a raise.

In comparison, Arteta is rumoured to have signed a deal worth £5m a year, which is still a considerable amount, but pales in comparison to the wages other high-profile managers would have demanded from the club.

Ask an Arsenal fan if a manager's wages should even be considered while making a decision as crucial as this, and a scoff is the most likely response. The North London club is, after all, one of the richest clubs in the country. Success on the pitch must be the priority.

The club's board, however, may consider these views with a pinch of salt. For reasons unknown to most, Arsenal have been shockingly thrifty when it comes to transfers, and have as a result lost out on several excellent players over the past decade.

The squad desperately needs replenishment, and money saved on the manager's appointment could certainly be used elsewhere. Whether it is used on world-class players in the transfer window is a different question entirely.

