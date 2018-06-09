Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 signings that can make PSG unstoppable

PSG will be well-nigh unassailable if they clinch these signings!

Muhammad Saad
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
09 Jun 2018, 18:15 IST
1.24K

N'Golo Kante

However, despite their big-budget acquisitions, the club had another dissatisfying season as they failed to clinch the UEFA Champions League trophy yet again. Les Parisiens were ignominiously knocked out of the tournament by the 13-time Champions League winners, Real Madrid, in the Round of 16 only.

Nevertheless, PSG had a star-spangled domestic season in which they won both the Ligue 1 and Coupe de France titles with ease. As such, the club's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, will essay to bolster his squad for the upcoming campaign.

On that note, let us take a look at 3 signings that can make the French giants indomitable.

#3 N'Golo Kanté


70% of the Earth is covered by water. The rest is covered by N'Golo Kante

Kante is one of the most diligent midfielders in the world at present. The Frenchman rose to fame in the 2015-16 season in which he inspired Leicester City to their maiden Premier League title.

He was one of the key players in the club's unanticipated triumph and consequently, caught the eye of many high-profile European clubs.

The 27-year-old moved to Chelsea the very next season for a reported fee of £32 million and helped them win the 2016-17 Premier League trophy in his debut season.

Kante is a dynamic player who habitually works as a central box-to-box midfielder due to his commendable work-rate, positional intellect and ability to break down possession.

The former Leicester star is expected to bid adieu to The Pensioners with the aim of playing in Champions League in the forthcoming season after an underwhelming campaign at Stamford Bridge and would be an excellent addition to PSG's midfield.

In the 2017-18 Premier League, Kante created 37 chances and one assist. He also completed 1878 passes with a pass accuracy of 89%, of which 71% were forward passed.

UEFA Champions League 2017-18 FC Bayern Munich Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Gianluigi Buffon N'Golo Kante Football Top 5/Top 10 EPL Transfer News PSG Transfer News
