3 top coaches who might be sacked this season due to poor performances

The 2022-23 football season is almost halfway through and fans have seen close to four months of action across the top leagues in Europe.

So far, some elite teams have shown purpose and brilliance by delivering top performances across competitions. Clubs like Arsenal, Napoli, Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain fall into this category.

On the flip side, there are also some elite clubs that have delivered subpar performances this season. When a team consistently dishes out a series of poor performances, it is the coach who gets the stick.

We look at three top managers who might be sacked this season due to their team's poor performances.

#3 Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool FC v SSC Napoli: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool are currently suffering their worst start to a Premier League season under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds have managed just four wins in 12 league games this term, losing four and sharing the spoils on four occasions.

At the moment, the Merseysiders are closer to the relegation zone than they are to the top four. They are currently ninth in the league table with 16 points, eight points below Newcastle United in fourth place.

Liverpool have also lost to teams they would normally be expected to beat like Nottingham Forest and Leeds United. Their overall performance has dropped drastically and Klopp's job could be on the line if results don't improve.

The Reds have managed to get their act right on the continent, qualifying for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Injuries have also played a part in the Reds' drop in form, as a good chunk of first-team regulars have been sidelined with one knock or the other. The likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Joel Matip have all had lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Nevertheless, the pressure is still on Klopp to get his team back to the top where they should belong.

#2 Diego Simeone

Cadiz CF v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga Santander

Atletico Madrid have not had the best first half of the 2022-23 season. The Spanish outfit have managed to dig up good results in La Liga. However, their shortcomings were on full display in the recently-concluded group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Diego Simeone's side finished rock-bottom of a relatively easy group with just one win from six matches. The Argentine manager has a track record of setting up his side to be formidable defensively, which makes it difficult for opponents to score against them.

However, Atleti's performances this season have been a far cry from those sorts of performances. The side have shipped in 21 goals in 18 matches across competitions this campaign and recently lost 3-2 to Cadiz in the league.

With European competition out of the club's schedule for the term, Atletico's performances in La Liga will be the sole yardstick to evaluate Simeone. If his side fails to improve in the coming months, he might just be shown the exit door.

Adaeze Michael @Adaeze_michael Should Athletico Madrid Sack Diego Simeone? The highest paid manager in the World, crashed out of Europe with Expensive players like Jao Felix exiled in the last 5 games! Is it time for them to move on from Him? Should Athletico Madrid Sack Diego Simeone? The highest paid manager in the World, crashed out of Europe with Expensive players like Jao Felix exiled in the last 5 games! Is it time for them to move on from Him?

Simeone is also the longest-serving manager in Europe's top five leagues at the moment as he has been at Atletico Madrid since 2011. It may be time for a change at the Madrid club if things are to get better.

#1 Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Another manager whose job hangs in the balance is Massimiliano Allegri. The Italian manager has struggled to replicate his tactical brilliance with Juventus from his first stint at the club when he led them to win 11 major titles.

Allegri returned to the club in the 2021-22 season after Andrea Pirlo's sacking. The Bianconeri finished fourth in the league behind AC Milan, Inter Milan and Napoli. They were also knocked out in the round of 16 of the Champions League by Villareal.

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial "Juve in Europa League? It’s correct that Allegri says we shouldn’t be launching fireworks.



They lost 5/6 & are going to the Europa League thanks to an alignment of the stars.



I don’t think we’ve seen a club go to the Europa League with 3 points in the group”



Del Piero to Sky "Juve in Europa League? It’s correct that Allegri says we shouldn’t be launching fireworks. They lost 5/6 & are going to the Europa League thanks to an alignment of the stars.I don’t think we’ve seen a club go to the Europa League with 3 points in the group”Del Piero to Sky https://t.co/P0j2wXmdfW

Juve have continued on that same trajectory this season. They are currently seventh in the league with 22 points after 12 games. The Old Lady have also been eliminated from the Champions League and will now play in the Europa League.

If results do not improve quickly, the 55-year-old could be replaced by another manager.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes