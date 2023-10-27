3 young managers who could manage a big European club soon

Most elite clubs in Europe prefer experience over youth when it comes to choosing candidates for managerial roles. Pep Guardiola (52), Jurgen Klopp (56), Carlo Ancelotti (64) are all some of the biggest and most experienced managers in the continent.

Even Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, and Erik ten Hag, who are considered the next wave of elite managers, are 50 and above. While there are substantial pros of hiring a young manager, major clubs across Europe have largely overlooked managers who are yet to taste success in the big leagues.

However, the next wave of coaching greats has already entered their prime despite being ignored by the top clubs in Europe. These coaches have taken their respective teams to great heights and look set to represent a major club in Europe anytime soon.

So, without any further ado, let’s look at three managers below the age of 50 who could be heading big clubs in Europe in the coming years.

#3 Marco Rose

Marco Rose has been a revelation at RB Leipzig.

Marco Rose has had relatively successful campaigns across various smaller clubs in Europe. However, he has always flown under the radar when it comes to various big club shortlists for the perfect candidate to take over the role.

The likes of Steven Gerrard, Andrea Pirlo, and Frank Lampard attracted many eyeballs early on in their managerial careers. However, none of them could last at a big European club after failing to bring success.

Rose’s time at Borussia Dortmund was also short-lived. Nevertheless, his Dortmund team finished second in the Bundesliga and had the second-best attack (85 goals, behind Bayern Munich's 97 goals) in the 2021-22 season.

His time at RB Leipzig has been a resounding success thus far. The German is currently having a win percentage of close to 69% since last season. His team began the season by defeating Bayern Munich in the DFL Supercup, and is on the cusp of another strong season in the German top flight, currently being fifth in the table.

Rose has a penchant for high-pressing, attacking, and energetic football, something that Jurgen Klopp has mastered over the years. He has had a decent management career till date and he looks set to represent another big club in near future.

#2 Roberto De Zerbi

De Zerbi's Brighton are among the best teams in England right now.

Being a rising star among managers across Europe’s top five leagues can be a daunting task. Steven Gerrard, Julian Nagelsmann, and Graham Potter all tried and failed in their stints in the top five leagues of Europe. But, Roberto De Zerbi has proved to be an exception to the norm thus far.

After mediocre tenures at Benevento and Palermo, De Zerbi implemented a highly energetic and attacking style of football at Sassuolo. In a country which has its roots in 'Catenaccio' (emphasis on a strong backline), De Zerbi proved to be a breath of fresh air in Serie A.

Brighton & Hove Albion were already under ascendency when De Zerbi took over from Graham Potter. But he has taken the mid-table club into European places for the first time in its 133-year-old history, while averaging close to 1.6 points per game as opposed to Potter’s 1.3.

Despite losing key men like Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Yves Bissouma, Ben White, and Leandro Trossard to big Premier League rivals, Brighton have remained competitive in the league. De Zerbi has played a starring role in keeping the club while implementing a playing style envied by the biggest clubs in the world.

#1 Xabi Alonso

Alonso could be on his way to Real or Liverpool after the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

It’s only been a year since Xabi Alonso first started his top-flight coaching career with Bayer Leverkusen. However, the fact that he is being touted as the next great manager is no fluke. Even though Alonso would admit that he and Leverkusen have miles to go before they can even see the pinnacle, his revitalization of a faltering side has truly been amazing.

Leverkusen were second-bottom last October before he took over as the manager. But in a year’s time, the Spaniard has made them the biggest contender to Bayern’s throne while also taking them to the semi-finals of the Europa League last season.

The 41-year-old Spaniard has shown tremendous tactical acumen during his time in Germany. His introduction of the 3-4-3 system has allowed wing-backs such as Jeremie Frimpong the freedom to attack. Besides, three men at the back have also reduced vulnerabilities to the counter-attack.

It would have been surprising to see both Real Madrid and Liverpool being interested in a rookie manager. However, the Spaniard has displayed enough tactical, man-management, and leadership skills to entice two of the biggest clubs in the world. It would be hard for Leverkusen to keep Alonso away from Europe’s biggest clubs next season.