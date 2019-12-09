4 Arsenal players who have impressed so far this season

Arsenal v Olympique Lyonnais - Emirates Cup

It has not been an easy start for Arsenal this season, as they find themselves in 10th position in the league table, 14 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. The coaching staff seems to have lost the plot completely, while the players have lost the will to win.

Amidst all the crisis, there certainly are some positives to take forward this season. This has been the Gunners' worst start to the season in the last 43 years, and the board has to be blamed as much as the players and the coaching staff. However, right now, there is a need for a positive environment amongst Arsenal fans.

The club is in shambles, but some players have stood out despite the mess they are being thrown into. On that note, here are 4 of Arsenal's best players this season.

4. Bernd Leno

Arsenal FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

The keeper with the most saves in the Premier League this season, Bernd Leno has been a class apart for the Gunners since he joined. Saving Arsenal time and time again, the German does not get the credit he deserves, and it is high time the defenders realize where the team would be if not for Leno.

Leno has made the highest number of saves (66) in the Premier League this season, followed by Mat Ryan, Martin Dubravka, Aaron Ramsdale and Tim Krul. The German shot-stopper is the only keeper from the top 10 teams to be on this list, which just goes to show how poor Arsenal's defence has been.

Leno has faced an average of 6 shots a game, more than any other keeper in the top six. The former Bayer Leverkusen man is being asked to do way too much, and it is time for the coaching staff as well as the defenders to bring back some structure in defence, which would eventually reduce the number of shots on target.

The 27-year-old is one of the best goalkeepers in the league, if not the best, but he does not have enough clean sheets to showcase his ability, courtesy of his incredibly inconsistent defence.

