4 best false 9s in football this season (2021-22)

In the olden days, football used to be a much simpler sport. The defenders shielded the goal, putting in knee-breaking tackles if needed. The midfielders passed the ball around and dictated the flow of the game. Wingers dashed down the byline and hoofed in potentially dangerous crosses into the area. Finally, there were strikers who got in between the lines and converted the chances their teams were creating.

Modern-day football is quite different. Gone are the days of black and white, of well-defined, specialized roles. Today’s game is all about versatility, about confusing the opposition by deploying players in a way very few would expect. The false 9 is one such modern-day marvel of football that has changed football as we know it.

Unlike a traditional striker, a false 9 does not just hover in and around the penalty box. They move around, draw players out, create space and chances for their teammates, and, of course, score when an opportunity arises. Simply put, a false 9 is an orchestrator of space, creator of chances, and a goalscorer all rolled into one.

Very few players are complete enough to excel as a false 9, but we’ve been lucky enough to witness some maestros in action this season. Today, we will shed some light on the said players and check out the impact they have had in 2021-22. Here are the top four false 9s of the 2021-22 campaign:

#4 Kai Havertz - Chelsea

Chelsea have not had the best of campaigns this term, but their performances, for the most part, have been commendable. They have defended diligently, created chances, and scored goals, often against the best teams.

With club-record signing (£97.5 million) Romelu Lukaku struggling to impress Thomas Tuchel with his performances, the responsibility to excel in front of goal has often fallen to Kai Havertz.

The German international, who played as an attacking midfielder at Bayer Leverkusen, has excelled in the false 9 role, striking the perfect balance between attack and defense.

Havertz has worked tirelessly, used his pace well, and has created chances as well as scored goals when called upon. The 22-year-old has featured in 45 games across all competitions this season, recording 13 goals and six assists.

Had he not stepped up, Chelsea would have had a hard time finding the back of the net in the current campaign.

#3 Phil Foden - Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has had unimaginable success using Lionel Messi in a false 9 role back at Barcelona. The Manchester City boss does not have the Argentine at his disposal anymore, but that has not kept him from using a false 9.

Under-17 World Cup winner Phil Foden has been deployed as a false 9 for the majority of the 2021-22 campaign. The England international is a good ball carrier, can read the game well, and is always on the lookout for goalscoring opportunities.

Due to a lack of confidence in Gabriel Jesus’ abilities (especially early on), Manchester City have often had Foden leading the line this season. He commands the central area quite well and doesn’t shy away from going toe-to-toe with strong defenders.

His bravado, combined with excellent playmaking and decent goalscoring qualities, make him a capable false 9.

In 43 appearances, Foden has scored 14 times and provided 11 assists across competitions, proving invaluable to Guardiola’s system.

#2 Thomas Muller - Bayern Munich

Thomas Muller is the oldest player on our list today, and easily the most decorated. The man from Bavaria has won it all with Bayern Munich since joining the club’s academy in 2000, almost always as a key contributor.

Unlike the other three members on our list today, the 32-year-old German is not as pleasing to the eye, but he is most certainly effective. He clumsily intercepts the ball, moves into space, and then either squares off to his teammates or goes for goal himself. The end result either moves the scoreline or gives the opposition a proper scare.

This season, the self-proclaimed 'Raumdeuter' (space interpreter), has once again excelled as the team’s auxiliary forward. The German has featured in 44 games across competitions, registering 13 goals and 24 assists.

#1 Sadio Mane - Liverpool

Sadio Mane is the best false 9 in the business right now, and for good reason. The Liverpool forward drops deep to collect the ball, stretches play by moving to the wings, and packs a dynamite of a right foot.

Following Luis Diaz’s arrival from Porto in January, Mane has moved into a more central role, which, although unfamiliar to him, hasn’t stopped him from being influential.

His link-up play with Mohamed Salah and Diaz has shone through and his goals have won Liverpool invaluable points.

Thanks to his performances for the Merseyside giants and heroic contributions for Senegal, he is in the conversation for the 2022 Ballon d’Or. If Mane remains on song and scores in the FA Cup and the Champions League finals, the Golden Ball shouts are bound to get louder.

The Liverpool No. 10 has featured in 47 games for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing four assists.

