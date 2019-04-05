4 biggest European League fixtures to look out for this weekend

We are in for a bumper weekend of football action, as the biggest clubs on the continent slug it out for top honours.

With just a few matchdays of the season left, most teams are putting in final efforts to achieving their season objectives, as just minor details could prove to be the difference between ending the campaign on a high and finishing in disappointment.

While some have domestic honours in their sight, others are trying to secure European qualification and results this weekend would play a key role in deciding which way the pendulum swings. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at the four biggest matches to watch out for this weekend in Europe.

#4. Inter Milan vs Atalanta (Italian Serie A)

Genoa CFC v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Date - Sun 7, April

Venue - Estadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro)

This fixture is a matchup between 3rd and 5th in Serie A, with the extra spice of having a Champions League qualifying spot on the line.

Inter Milan currently occupy third place on the standings, but are just four points ahead of city rivals AC Milan in 4th and five ahead of their visitors, making this a crunch fixture for the Nerazzurri.

For their part, Atalanta would be seeking to make it to the Champions League for the first time ever and would be buoyed by their emphatic 4-1 win over Bologna in midweek which saw them equal an 87-year-old record as the first side to score four goals in the first half of a Serie A match.

La Dea have been regular Europa League participants in recent years, but would be keen to take it a notch up and play with the big boys next season and in Gian Piero Gasperini, they have a wily tactician who could help pull off the victory, while Duvan Zapata is one of the most in-form strikers in Europe and would be keen to continue his good run against Inter.

Inter Milan must have been relieved to have brought an end to the long-running Mauro Icardi saga as his services would come in handy during the run-in, while Atalanta would be inspired by their first leg 4-1 victory over their hosts.

